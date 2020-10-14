Umno mulls Perikatan pullout, wants new terms for support

UMNO will seek new terms from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in return for its political support, said Ahmad Maslan.

The Umno secretary-general said the terms will be spelt out in writing and has to be expedited as soon as possible.

“Umno has also decided to consider pulling out its support for PN,” said Ahmad after attending an almost two-hour meeting of the party’s political bureau at the party’s headquarters tonight.

The Umno political bureau meeting tonight was attended by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan, vice-presidents Khaled Nordin, Mahdzir Khalid and all the party’s wing chiefs.

According to Ahmad, the decision was unanimous.

“Umno will also propose to form a working committee for Muafakat Nasional (MN) so that it can be registered immediately as a political entity,” he said.

The Pontian MP said the decision followed today’s events, after Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim met with the king this morning.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said Zahid has been summoned to see the king on Thursday at 5pm.

On the new terms, the Pontian MP said they will be conveyed to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a meeting tomorrow.

When asked if Umno ministers in the federal government agreed with the decision to pull out of PN, Ahmad said: “We are just considering the pullout. We haven’t decided yet.”

He said the Umno Supreme Council will also meet on Saturday at 10am via video conferencing.

On the MN working committee, Ahmad said it will be headed by Mohamad and his PAS counterpart Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Touching on the party’s various branch and division meetings, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19, Ahmad said new dates have been set.

He said the party’s annual general assembly will now be on December 18 and 19 instead of November 27 and 28. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Negara on Thursday.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the meeting is scheduled to take place at 5pm and came after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the king earlier today.

“Zahid will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Thursday at 5pm,” he told reporters following the Umno political bureau meeting in Kuala Lumpur today.

Earlier, Anwar had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present proof to back his claim that he has the support of more than 120 MPs to become prime minister.

The audience was originally slated for Sept 22 but was postponed while the king sought treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Meanwhile, several political party leaders have also been summoned to the palace.

Among them was Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who had an audience with the king at 2pm today. MKINI

