NO NEED TO CALL ME FOR AUDIENCE WITH AGONG: MAHATHIR SAYS IT AGAIN – ‘I NEVER ENDORSED ANWAR AS PM’,

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has denied backing any individual attempting to oust the present government, following speculation he supported PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

In a video recording today, he said he has never given his support to anybody as a candidate to become the next prime minister.

“I myself am part of a new party, Pejuang, and this party is free and not associated with any other party or individual with ambitions of getting any positions,” he said.

Today, Anwar was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, after having claimed last month that he had a majority to form a new government.

In his press conference after the meeting, Anwar said the King will be calling up leaders from several political parties in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Istana Negara said Anwar did not present a list of the MPs who supported him. The King had also advised the PKR president to “respect the due process of the law”.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin did not, however, state what the King would do next, or if he would do anything at all, following the meeting with Anwar earlier today.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.