‘GOVERNMENTS COME & GO… ALL THE BEST’: ‘BLOW WITH THE WIND’ KHAIRY – WHO DAYS AGO STAUNCHLY DEFENDED MUHYIDDIN – STARTING TO HEDGE HIS BETS?

PETALING JAYA: The administration of the country must go on, says Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In an Instagram story posted at about 1pm on Tuesday (Oct 13), he noted that governments come and go, but any ministerial work must continue.

“Selesaikan tugasan di MOSTI bersama Timbalan Menteri @hajiamzad sekiranya ada penghuni baharu mengambil alih. (Completing the job at the Ministry with my deputy Ahmad Amzad Hashim in case a new tenant takes over).

“Kerajaan datang dan pergi. Pentadbiran negara mesti diteruskan. (Governments come and go. The country’s administration must go on.) All the best,” Khairy wrote on Tuesday (Oct 13).

The Instastory included a picture of him and Ahmad Amzad in the ministerial office in Putrajaya.

Earlier Tuesday, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

The Port Dickson MP claimed he had more than 120 statutory declarations (SDs) from other Members of Parliament to support his bid to be the next prime minister and it was now up to Sultan Abdullah to take the next step.

The current Perikatan Nasional government has 113 MPs, a two-seat majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.