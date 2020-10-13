660 NEW CASES AS COVID-19 CONTINUES TO FLARE – BUT SELANGOR ACCOUNTS ONLY FOR 76, KL JUST 9 & PUTRAJAYA ZERO- YET MUHYDDIN DEFENDS LOCKDOWN AMID CONCERNS HE HAS POLITICAL MOTIVES & USING HIGH HEADLINE NUMBERS FROM SABAH TO JUSTIFY MCO IN S’GOR, PUTRAJAYA & KL WHERE RIVAL ANWAR MET THE KING TODAY IN BID TO OUST HIM
Muhyiddin defends statewide CMCO in Selangor, citing rise in cases
PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today defended Putrajaya’s decision to impose the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, citing the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.
The government’s decision to implement statewide restrictions from tomorrow until Oct 27 caught Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari by surprise as he believed that the pandemic was only “worrying” in Klang, Gombak, Hulu Langat and parts of Petaling.
Amirudin said that the state-level National Security Council (MKN) would propose several recommendations to its federal counterpart, particularly for areas considered as “green” or “yellow” zones.
However, in a press conference broadcast live on Facebook this evening, Muhyiddin said the decision was made after the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days.
“And the trend has been on the rise. In yellow areas like Gombak, there is a surge. It is the correct move by MKN.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY