Today marked the eighth straight day Malaysia has reported a record number of active Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia reported 660 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the total active cases to a new record of 5,345.

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care was 101, up from 98 yesterday, of which 32 require ventilator support.

The previous highest number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care (108) was recorded on April 3.

Sabah continues to contribute to the highest number of new cases (443), followed by Selangor (76) and Kedah (60).

Four new deaths were also recorded – all in Sabah. Details of the deceased, all with a history of illnesses, are as follows:

– Malaysian female, 84, passed away at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan

– Malaysian male, 83, passed away at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan

– Foreign female, 36, passed away at the Semporna Hospital

– Malaysian male, 59, passed away at the Tawau Hospital

The total number of deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 currently stands at 163.

Only two of the new cases did not involve local transmissions. Of the 658 local infections, 618 cases involved Malaysian citizens and 40 cases involved foreigners.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who provided the press briefing while under home quarantine, said there were six new clusters detected.

The breakdown of the new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today are as follows:

Sabah (443 new cases)

– Close contact screening – 162 cases

– Other type of screening – 214 cases

– Existing clusters – 38 cases

– Semarak cluster – 13 cases

– Bina cluster – 10 cases

– Sabindo cluster – 4 cases

– Bestari cluster – 2 cases

Selangor (76 new cases)

– Close contact screening – 16 cases

– Symptomatic screening – 5 cases

– Returnees from Sabah – 9 cases

– Existing clusters – 45 cases

– Kenangan cluster – 1 case

Kedah (60 new cases)

– Tembok cluster (existing) – 60 cases

Penang (23 new cases)

– Penjara Reman cluster (existing) – 18 cases

– Penjara Jawi cluster – 3 cases

– Voluntary screening – 2 cases

Labuan (18 new cases)

– Health worker screening – 9 cases

– Returnee from Sabah – 6 cases

– Close contact screening – 1 case

– Existing clusters – 2 cases

Perak (16 new cases)

– Tembok cluster (existing) – 16 cases

Johor (10 new cases)

– Close contact screening – 5 cases

– Returnee from Sabah – 1 case

– Existing clusters – 4 cases

Kuala Lumpur (9 new cases)

– Returnee from Sabah – 6 cases

– Existing clusters – 2 cases

– Close contact screening – 1 case

Negeri Sembilan (2 new cases)

– Existing clusters – 2 cases

Pahang (1 new case)

– Jalan Meru cluster (existing) – 1 case

