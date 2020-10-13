660 NEW CASES AS COVID-19 CONTINUES TO FLARE – BUT SELANGOR ACCOUNTS ONLY FOR 76, KL JUST 9 & PUTRAJAYA ZERO- YET MUHYDDIN DEFENDS LOCKDOWN AMID CONCERNS HE HAS POLITICAL MOTIVES & USING HIGH HEADLINE NUMBERS FROM SABAH TO JUSTIFY MCO IN S’GOR, PUTRAJAYA & KL WHERE RIVAL ANWAR MET THE KING TODAY IN BID TO OUST HIM

Politics | October 13, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Today marked the eighth straight day Malaysia has reported a record number of active Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia reported 660 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the total active cases to a new record of 5,345.

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care was 101, up from 98 yesterday, of which 32 require ventilator support.

Sabah continues to contribute to the highest number of new cases (443), followed by Selangor (76) and Kedah (60).

Four new deaths were also recorded – all in Sabah. Details of the deceased, all with a history of illnesses, are as follows:

– Malaysian female, 84, passed away at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan

– Malaysian male, 83, passed away at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan

– Foreign female, 36, passed away at the Semporna Hospital

– Malaysian male, 59, passed away at the Tawau Hospital

The total number of deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 currently stands at 163.

Only two of the new cases did not involve local transmissions. Of the 658 local infections, 618 cases involved Malaysian citizens and 40 cases involved foreigners.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who provided the press briefing while under home quarantine, said there were six new clusters detected.

The breakdown of the new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today are as follows:

Sabah (443 new cases)

– Close contact screening – 162 cases

– Other type of screening – 214 cases

– Existing clusters – 38 cases

– Semarak cluster – 13 cases

– Bina cluster – 10 cases

– Sabindo cluster – 4 cases

– Bestari cluster – 2 cases

Selangor (76 new cases)

– Close contact screening – 16 cases

– Symptomatic screening – 5 cases

– Returnees from Sabah – 9 cases

– Existing clusters – 45 cases

– Kenangan cluster – 1 case

Kedah (60 new cases)

– Tembok cluster (existing) – 60 cases

Penang (23 new cases)

– Penjara Reman cluster (existing) – 18 cases

– Penjara Jawi cluster – 3 cases

– Voluntary screening – 2 cases

Labuan (18 new cases)

– Health worker screening – 9 cases

– Returnee from Sabah – 6 cases

– Close contact screening – 1 case

– Existing clusters – 2 cases

Perak (16 new cases)

– Tembok cluster (existing) – 16 cases

Johor (10 new cases)

– Close contact screening – 5 cases

– Returnee from Sabah – 1 case

– Existing clusters – 4 cases

Kuala Lumpur (9 new cases)

– Returnee from Sabah – 6 cases

– Existing clusters – 2 cases

– Close contact screening – 1 case

Negeri Sembilan (2 new cases)

– Existing clusters – 2 cases

Pahang (1 new case)

– Jalan Meru cluster (existing) – 1 case

Muhyiddin defends statewide CMCO in Selangor, citing rise in casessharethis sharing button

Muhyiddin Yassin says the decision was made after observing the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state over the past few days.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today defended Putrajaya’s decision to impose the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, citing the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The government’s decision to implement statewide restrictions from tomorrow until Oct 27 caught Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari by surprise as he believed that the pandemic was only “worrying” in Klang, Gombak, Hulu Langat and parts of Petaling.

Amirudin said that the state-level National Security Council (MKN) would propose several recommendations to its federal counterpart, particularly for areas considered as “green” or “yellow” zones.

However, in a press conference broadcast live on Facebook this evening, Muhyiddin said the decision was made after the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days.

“And the trend has been on the rise. In yellow areas like Gombak, there is a surge. It is the correct move by MKN.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle