MUHYIDDIN FEIGNS INDIFFERENCE – BUT HE SURE SEEMS WORRIED: ‘I WAS BUSY FIGHTING COVID-19 UNLIKE ANWAR WHO’S BUSY POLITICKING,’ CLAIMS COUP PM – BUT THAT’S ONLY RIGHT BECAUSE MUHYIDDIN HAD BEEN BUSY ‘SPREADING’ IT DURING THE HEATED SABAH CAMPAIGNS

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today contrasted PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Istana Negara today with his own efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this when asked about Anwar’s meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning when he tried to convince the monarch that he had a sufficient majority in the Dewan Rakyat to unseat Muhyiddin as prime minister.

“My concern is not about that. When he was there at the palace, I was here in front of the television having a video conference with the members of the National Security Council to discuss the Covid-19 issue.

“My interest now is in managing Covid-19 and the economy,” he told a virtual press conference with journalists from his home.

The prime minister is under quarantine after attending a meeting on Oct 3 with a minister who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Muhyiddin said he did not want to comment on Anwar’s efforts but noted that there had been much attention around it.

“As far as I am concerned, I leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The Agong is the most learned and qualified person.

“He has got his own way of thinking as provided by the (Federal) Constitution. Whatever decision he makes always follows what is provided for in the constitution,” he said.

Anwar today met with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to submit documents proving that he had the support of more than 120 MPs. This included letters by the leaders of their parties.

However, the palace said Anwar did not substantiate his claim by providing the names of all MPs supporting him.

The palace, in a statement, added that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also advised Anwar to comply with legal and constitutional procedures.

Meanwhile, several political party leaders have been summoned to the palace and their meetings are scheduled over the next few days.

The first to have met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was Umno’s Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah who met with the monarch at 2pm today.

MKINI

