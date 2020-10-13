ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, ANWAR – STOP IT! RESIGN & LET OTHERS BE OPPOSITION LEADER: DELUSIONAL, DEMENTED & NOW ‘SERIAL LIAR’, HIS HEAD MUST ROLL – MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU RUSHES TO FINISH OFF ANWAR AS AGONG REVEALS HIS ‘NON LIST’ – AND FAIR ENOUGH, ANWAR SHOULD HAVE GRACE TO GO

A top Bersatu leader has hit out at PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s countercoup against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration, calling for his resignation as the opposition leader if he’s proven to have lied about securing enough support to form a new federal government.

Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan pointed out that this was also not the first time Anwar had allegedly attempted to destabilise the government using a similar tactic.

“If this is the kind of desperate strategy he is using, I would suggest that he retire from politics and allow other leaders to take over the opposition.

“This is so the opposition will become a constructive opposition,” Wan Saiful said in a statement, shortly after the update on Anwar’s audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the Istana Negara. Wan Saiful further claimed that the Port Dickson MP is only focused on his personal agenda with little consideration for the people’s desire for political stability.

“All of Bersatu’s machinery remains in support of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership to ensure the people’s welfare is protected and the economy can be rebuilt,” he said.

Earlier, Istana Negara’s comptroller of the royal household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Anwar did not provide the names of the MPs who supported him during his audience with the Agong this morning.

Therefore, Ahmad Fadil said the Agong had advised Anwar to abide by and respect the legal process as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Anwar, at a press conference later, had called for patience as the king will summon the heads of political parties over the next few days.

Anwar reiterates Muhyiddin’s govt has collapsed, sends olive branch

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim reiterated that Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration had collapsed and that he sent the latter an olive branch.

“Based on the latest developments, I still believe that Muhyiddin’s government has collapsed,” he told a packed press conference in Kuala Lumpur today.

Anwar’s press conference followed his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

To a question, the opposition leader said he had no direct contact with Muhyiddin but used emissaries.

“I said we can discuss whatever deemed necessary. As of today, there has been no response,” he added.

On whether Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who leads a group of five independent MPs, was supporting the bid to form a new government, Anwar was non-committal.

“As I have said, this is an inclusive (new) government. I am not in a position to deny anyone from participating, on the condition that they accept the policies and parameters which are clear in terms of good governance and institutional reforms,” he said.

No personal vendettas

On whether those facing legal charges would be joining his government, Anwar said that he had assured such lawmakers that there would be no political vendettas.

“But (they must adhere to) the due process and the rule of law,” he said.

Anwar said he made it clear that his team was committed to institutional reform, judicial independence and the rule of law.

“There is no question about cutting deals with individuals as alleged by some quarters. It is completely irrelevant and irresponsible,” he added.

Anwar has claimed that he has the support of more than 120 MPs and had presented evidence of this to the Agong this morning.

However, Istana Negara issued a statement later clarifying that Anwar only presented the number of MPs who supported him without a list of names.

Following this, spokespersons for several parties have confirmed that the heads of their respective parties have received invitations for an audience with the Agong.

