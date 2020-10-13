SEATS FIRST, THE PEOPLE’S HEALTH LAST! DESPERATE FOR SEATS, MUHYIDDIN’S PN TO CONTEST BATU SAPI – EVEN IF IT MEANS EXACERBATING COVID-19 CRISIS? ELECTION DATE DEC 5, NOMINATIONS NOV 23

THE Batu Sapi by-election will take place on December 5, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

“Nomination day will be on November 23 (Monday) and early voting on December 1 (Tuesday),” said EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh in Putrajaya.

Campaigning, however, shall be done online for public health safety and to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said at a press conference.

The seat was held by former law minister Liew Vui Keong, who died on October 2.

Ghani said online campaigning would be the “new normal” for by-elections during the Covid-19 pandemic and that the Batu Sapi area had good internet connectivity.

“Organising any form of talk or lecture by any political parties is not allowed. Similarly, walkabouts or door-to-door visitations are not allowed too.

“Candidates can campaign through social media platforms or distribute physical brochures by post,” he said.

The EC has also established enforcement teams comprising police, local authorities and representatives of the contesting candidates to monitor campaign activities, he added.

Ghani said while he personally did not think the time was right for a by-election, the EC would introduce precautionary measures for public health and safety.

This includes revising the schedule for polling to end at 5.30pm instead of 5pm.

Registration opens today for overseas and domestic postal ballot applications.

The closing date is November 12 for application for overseas postal balloting and from officers in the health sector. November 19 is the closing date for applications for domestic postal balloting involving election officers, police officer, military and media personnel.

The Batu Sapi by-election will have 32,962 voters. The EC targets a 60% turnout.

Ghani said the by-election was estimated to cost RM5 million, but in view of arrangements to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, another RM1 million allocation would be added.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.