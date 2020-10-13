MUHYIDDIN TO RESIGN? FORGET IT! RARE PRESS MEETING EXPECTED TO SHOW HE’S STILL ‘ALIVE’ – AND TO FOCUS ON COVID-19 – EVEN AS ANWAR FAILS TO TOPPLE HIM – ALTHOUGH KU LI STILL MIGHT!

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will conduct a virtual press conference this evening, his office said without disclosing the topic for discussion.

The event will be virtual as Muhyiddin is under home quarantine due to being a close contact to a minister who contracted Covid-19.

The press conference, one of only a handful that Muhyiddin has held since becoming the PM in March, was announced shortly after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s royal audience with Yang diPertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The audience was meant for Anwar to convince Al-Sultan Abdullah that he has secured a “formidable” majority — now revealed as “over 120” federal lawmakers — with which to take over the federal government.

Anwar said following the audience that the Agong would meet the heads of Malaysia’s main parties to corroborate the matter.

However, the Istana Negara has since said that Al-Sultan Abdullah advised Anwar to abide by the Federal Constitution after the latter would not identify which federal lawmakers supported him.

After Anwar first made the claim on September 23, Muhyiddin’s office had also issued a statement affirming that the latter remained the rightful prime minister.

MALAY MAIL

.