ET TU, KU LI? UMNO VETERAN ALSO GETS AUDIENCE WITH KING AMID TALK HE’S ALSO CONTENDING FOR THE PM POST – EVEN AS ‘CANNOT BUT STILL WANT TO SIMPLY HENTAM’ ANWAR CREATES A SWIRL OF MYSTERY & CONFUSION AROUND HIS SO-CALLED NUMBERS: KING ALSO WANTS TO MEET DAP’S GUAN ENG & MIC’S VIGNES – BUT ARE THEY REALLY BEHIND ANWAR?

Several political party leaders have been summoned to Istana Negara following the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s audience with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim this morning.

So far, Malaysiakini can confirm that MIC president SA Vigneswaran and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng have received their invitations.

Their respective representatives who confirmed this requested that they remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

However, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassin told Malaysiakini this morning that they did not receive any such an invitation.

However, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassin told Malaysiakini this morning that they did not receive any such an invitation.

This afternoon, the Agong will grant an audience to Gua Musang MP and Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

On Sept 23, Anwar had proclaimed that he had secured “formidable and convincing” majority support to form a new government and oust Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Although he has yet to reveal the list of MPs who support him, a cryptic statement by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that same day lent credence to the claim.

According to Zahid, he had been informed that “many” Umno MPs were supporting Anwar.

Anwar has yet to address the press after his audience at Istana Negara this morning but is scheduled to do so at 2pm. MKINI

Ku Li too? Veteran Umno politician seen leaving Istana

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has just left Istana Negara in a Mercedes S-Class car.

Media personnel who were on standby since 1pm did not notice when he entered the palace grounds, but were shocked to see him leaving at around 2.43pm on Oct 13.

He did not stop to address the press. ANN

