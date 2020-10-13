Anwar Ibrahim did not provide the names of the MPs who supported him during his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, according to Istana Negara’s comptroller of the royal household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

“During the session, which lasted about 25 minutes, Datuk Seri Anwar presented the total number of members of the Dewan Rakat who purportedly supported him.

“However, he did not furnish the names of these Dewan Rakyat members to strengthen his claim,” he added in a statement this afternoon.

Therefore, he said Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah advised Anwar to abide and respect the legal process as enshrined in the federal constitution. MKINI

I’ve shown king I have majority, says Anwar

PAKATAM Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim said he has demonstrated to the king that he has the parliamentary majority to claim the office of prime minister.

“I have given a document that contains a list of MPs who support me to the King today,” said Anwar at a press conference at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur today.

“Please give him time to meet with other party leaders to verify the list,” said Anwar.

The PKR president met Yang di-Pertuan Agung Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara for 30 minutes this morning.

Anwar arrived at Istana Negara at 10.25am and left at around 11am.

Anwar said more than 120 MPs have agreed to back him as the prime minister.

On whether Dr Mahathir Mohamad numbered among them, Anwar said the list of the names will be revealed soon.

“There are more than 120 MPs. ThekKing will digest the list and he will be calling up party leaders in two to three days time.”

“The names of the MPs will be published later. Therefore, I reiterate that Muhyiddin Yassin’s government has fallen,” he declared.

Olive branch

The Port Dickson MP said he had reached out to Muhyiddin but had not received a reply.

“I have sent an olive branch to discuss and make accommodations but there was no response (from Muhyiddin),” he stated.

On whether he had also extended an offer to work with Dr Mahathir’s Pejuang, Anwar said he would not be denying anyone a chance to participate the new governmment.

Last month, Anwar claimed that he has the support from majority of parliamentarians to form a new government.

He was scheduled to meet the King but the meeting was postponed as the King was hospitalised.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had then said that he would not stop any party MPs from backing Anwar.

Several Umno MPs subsequently denied backing Anwar.

PAS, too, has distanced itself from Anwar while MCA has sworn fealty to Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional governmment.

Dr Mahathir meanwhile said that no one from PKR has come to invite his new party to be part of Anwar’s camp.

Dr Mahathir’s reign as the prime minister was cut short in early February when Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan to join Umno and PAS in a new pact.

He presented the king with a parliamentary majority albeit a wafer-thin one. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

