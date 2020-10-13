SPY VS SPY DRAMA SHROUDS ANWAR’S ‘TAKEOVER GOVT’ AUDIENCE WITH AGONG – WITH MUHYIDDIN & CO WATCHING WITH EAGLE EYES & FINGER ON THE BUTTON TO UNLEASH THE POWER OF THEIR INCUMBENCY – WITH THE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN THEIR TRUMP CARD ONCE AGAIN
KUALA LUMPUR — Authorities have still to say when they will announce the complete details of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) being enforced here, Selangor and Putrajaya from midnight.
With residents of the Klang Valley anxiously awaiting information on what activities would be prohibited in just a few hours, the government has responded to media enquiries of when it expects to make these known.
Ismail Sabri’s briefings have typically been held late in the afternoon but it is unclear if today’s press conference will be brought forward given that the CMCO will take effect from midnight tonight.
“At this time I have not yet received any instructions or information regarding the timing of the audience, or if they will be a press conference after that.
“I will provide all official information as soon as possible, when or if I receive instructions on the matter,” he said in a statement.
Anwar sought an audience with the Agong ostensibly to provide the latter with evidence that he has secured a “formidable” majority with which to take over the federal government.
MALAY MAIL
