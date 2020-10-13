SPY VS SPY DRAMA SHROUDS ANWAR’S ‘TAKEOVER GOVT’ AUDIENCE WITH AGONG – WITH MUHYIDDIN & CO WATCHING WITH EAGLE EYES & FINGER ON THE BUTTON TO UNLEASH THE POWER OF THEIR INCUMBENCY – WITH THE CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN THEIR TRUMP CARD ONCE AGAIN

KUALA LUMPUR — Authorities have still to say when they will announce the complete details of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) being enforced here, Selangor and Putrajaya from midnight.

With residents of the Klang Valley anxiously awaiting information on what activities would be prohibited in just a few hours, the government has responded to media enquiries of when it expects to make these known.

Yesterday, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob dropped a bombshell by announcing that the CMCO would be reintroduced across the Klang Valley as a response to sporadic rises of Covid-19 in the region.

Ismail Sabri’s briefings have typically been held late in the afternoon but it is unclear if today’s press conference will be brought forward given that the CMCO will take effect from midnight tonight.

On the political front, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, which the former asserted would be this morning, was now indeterminate.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil responded to questions from the press about the exact time of the audience to say that he did not have clear information yet.

“At this time I have not yet received any instructions or information regarding the timing of the audience, or if they will be a press conference after that.

“I will provide all official information as soon as possible, when or if I receive instructions on the matter,” he said in a statement.

Anwar sought an audience with the Agong ostensibly to provide the latter with evidence that he has secured a “formidable” majority with which to take over the federal government.

MALAY MAIL

