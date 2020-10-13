WHO WILL SWALLOW WHO? ‘BLACK JAGUAR’ ANWAR GOES TO SEE AGONG IN STYLE – HOPES ‘ALL OF TODAY’S MATTERS GO EASILY’ – BUT WHY SHOULD IT NOT, UNLESS HIS NUMBERS ARE NOT REALLY SO ‘FORMIDABLE’
KUALA LUMPUR — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a cryptic message today asking for the day’s affairs to be facilitated.
The federal Opposition leader is due for a royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this morning.
The press began congregating outside Istana Negara earlier this morning in anticipation of Anwar’s audience with the Agong.
Yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police also said it has called Anwar in for questioning over a purported list of Umno lawmakers who would defect to his camp.
KUALA LUMPUR — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for a royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
Anwar arrived around 10.30am in a black Jaguar car and did not respond to media personnel who have gathered here since morning.
Anwar’s audience today was to convince the Agong that he has enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to take over the running of the government from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional.
MALAY MAIL