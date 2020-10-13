WHO WILL SWALLOW WHO? ‘BLACK JAGUAR’ ANWAR GOES TO SEE AGONG IN STYLE – HOPES ‘ALL OF TODAY’S MATTERS GO EASILY’ – BUT WHY SHOULD IT NOT, UNLESS HIS NUMBERS ARE NOT REALLY SO ‘FORMIDABLE’

KUALA LUMPUR — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a cryptic message today asking for the day’s affairs to be facilitated.

The federal Opposition leader is due for a royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this morning.

“Hope all of today’s matters go easily,” he said in a Facebook post.

The press began congregating outside Istana Negara earlier this morning in anticipation of Anwar’s audience with the Agong.

The PKR president sought to audience in order to present the Agong with evidence that the former has secured a “formidable” majority with which to take over the government.

Previously, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin affirmed that he remained the rightful prime minister until a time that Anwar could demonstrate that he has gained the confidence of the majority of federal lawmakers.

Yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police also said it has called Anwar in for questioning over a purported list of Umno lawmakers who would defect to his camp.

Anwar reaches Istana Negara for audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara for a royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Anwar arrived around 10.30am in a black Jaguar car and did not respond to media personnel who have gathered here since morning.

Police officers also prevented the press from approaching the vehicle and palace entrance.

Anwar’s audience today was to convince the Agong that he has enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to take over the running of the government from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional.