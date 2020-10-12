MUHYIDDIN’S ‘STRANGE’ MCO RAISES EYEBROWS: POLICE TO MOUNT ROADVLOCKS IN SELANGOR, KL & PUTRAJAYA – YET ALL GOVT SERVICES TO CONTINUE OPERATING
PUTRAJAYA — All government services will remain operational throughout the implementation of the conditional movement control order (PKPB) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from October 14 to 27, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.
In a statement today, Mohd Zuki said civil servants would adapt to a rotation system and work from home, based on the requirement.
They should also ensure all safety and health standard operating procedures (SOPs) were fully complied with such as performing body temperature screening, practicing physical distancing, and using face masks and sanitisers.
Mohd Zuki said the use of online applications should also prioritised to minimise physical presence at offices or over-the-counter services.
He added that the National Security Council (MKN) would be issuing a more detailed SOP in the near future.
Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the Special MKN Meeting had agreed to implement the CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya after receiving advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and taking into account the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in districts such as Klang, Petaling and Gombak. — Bernama
CMCO: Police to mount roadblocks again in KL, Selangor, Putrajaya
Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the roadblocks would be set up at several locations in the three states involved starting midnight tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) would work with the police in mounting the roadblocks as before.
Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has agreed to implement CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from 12.01 am from Oct 14 to 27.
The decision was reached at a special National Security Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, after consulting with the Health Ministry and taking into account the increase in COVID-cases in Klang, Petaling and Gombak districts. — Bernama
BERNAMA
.