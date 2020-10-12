MUHYIDDIN PULLING ANOTHER SNEAKY MCO TRICK? IF ANWAR WAS NOT MEETING AGONG ON TUESDAY, WOULD LOCKDOWN BE SLAPPED ON STATE-WIDE FOR SELANGOR, KL & PUTRAJAYA? 563 NEW CASES – MOSTLY IN SABAH, A PENANG PRISON BUT ONLY 68 IN SELANGOR, 28 IN KL & 2 IN PUTRAJAYA

KUALA LUMPUR 22 OGOS 2020. Perdana Menteri, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin bersama Menteri Kanan Ekonomi, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pada Kongres Negara di Pusat Pameran dan Perdagangan Antarabangsa Malaysia (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD
S’gor MB surprised by state-wide conditional MCO decision
The Selangor state government said they were surprised by Putrajaya’s decision today to re-impose the conditional movement control order (MCO) on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.
Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, in a statement, said only several districts in the Klang Valley were recording a worrying number of Covid-19 cases.
“Following the worrying spike of Covid-19 cases, earlier today I chaired the Selangor National Security Council Meeting together with the state Health Department, police, armed forces and other agencies regarding the enforcement of conditional MCO in the Petaling district.
“The announcement by the defence minister just now that conditional MCO is going to be imposed on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya is quite surprising to the state government.
“Because the decision in our meeting earlier showed that only Klang, Gombak, Hulu Langat and a part of Petaling had a worrying number of cases,” he said.
The statement came two hours after Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in his press conference at 4pm today that Putrajaya has decided to impose Conditional MCO on the state and federal territories.
The government also decided to impose the same order on the whole of Sabah. The measure will be imposed in Sabah at midnight tonight (Oct 13) while for the rest, it will be effective at midnight tomorrow (Oct 14).
Amirudin said the state government believes that the situation in several areas considered as green zones are still under control, and thus they would send counter suggestions to the National Security Council for consideration.
He, however, did not specify what the suggestions are.
“The state government hopes that all parties are ready with these changes so that together, we can put under control this Covid-19 outbreak.
“The state government also appreciates effective crisis communication that conclusively involves all stakeholders, so that any decision made would not lead to uncertainty in execution, which would, in turn, give impact to frontliners and the people, especially small and medium industries,” Amirudin said.
563 new Covid-19 cases, active cases breach 5,000 mark
Malaysia has recorded 563 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing Malaysia’s total active cases to a record 5,039.
Sabah continued to have the highest number of new cases (291) followed by Penang (141) where the Penjara Reman cluster accounted for all the new cases.
There were 69 new cases detected in Selangor and 28 in Kuala Lumpur.
Six new clusters have been detected and two new deaths recorded, both in Sabah.
The deceased, identified as a Malaysian female, 85, with a history of illnesses passed away at the Tawau hospital.
The other deceased is a foreign female, 48, who passed away at the Tuaran hospital. No other details about this victim were shared by the Health Ministry.
The number of patients requiring intensive care has risen to 98, up from 90 yesterday with the number of people requiring ventilator support remaining stable at 29.
All but one case involved local transmission.
Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who provided the press briefing while under home quarantine, said there were six new clusters that were detected.
The breakdown of the new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases today are as follows:
Sabah (291 new cases)
– Various screening conditions – 259
– Existing clusters – 28 cases
– Kolong cluster (new) – 4 cases
Penang (141 new cases)
– Penjara Reman cluster – 141 cases
Selangor (69 new cases)
– Existing clusters – 57 cases
– Bah Tropicana cluster (new) – 1 case
– Sabah returnee screening – 1 case
– Various screening conditions – 4 cases
– Close contact screening – 6 cases
Kuala Lumpur (27 new cases)
– Baiduri cluster (new) – 10 cases
– Bah Perdana (new) – 8 cases
– Bah Kasturi (new) – 4 cases
– Sabah returnee screening – 2 case
– Close contact screening – 2 cases
– Sungai Wei cluster – 1 case
Negeri Sembilan (12 cases)
– Sabah returnee screening – 4 cases
– Close contact screening – 3 cases
– Buang Sayang cluster – 2 cases
– Selasih cluster – 1 case
– Various screening conditions – 2 cases
Kedah (10 new cases)
– Tembok cluster – 5 cases
– Bah Ketil cluster – 3 cases
– Bah Sintok cluster – 2 cases
Perak (4 new cases)
– Tembok cluster – 2 cases
– Close contact screening – 2 cases
Johor (2 new cases)
– Rinting cluster (new) – 2 cases
Putrajaya (2 new cases)
– Kasturi (new) – 1 case
– Selasih cluster – 1 case
Labuan (2 new cases)
– Bah Bundle cluster – 1 case
– Sabah returnee screening – 1 case
Sarawak (1 new case)
– Sabah returnee screening – 1 case
Malacca (1 new case)
– Close contact screening – 1 case
Of the 562 locally transmitted cases, 498 cases involved Malaysians and 64 cases involved foreigners.
Ten cases involved recent travel to Sabah. To date, the number of Covid-19 cases stemming from recent travel to Sabah stood at 363 cases.
Meanwhile, the country’s capacity to conduct RT-PCR test as of yesterday stood at 41,254 involving 60 labs.
Yesterday, 15,558 tests were conducted or 37.71 percent of capacity.
However, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Public Health Laboratory, both in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, operated over capacity yesterday at 18 percent and 41 percent respectively.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital can only perform 400 tests daily and has a backlog of 1,200 samples to deal with. As for the Public Health Laboratory, it has a capacity of 2,000 and a backlog of 2,023.
At the time of writing, the total number of active cases in Sabah is still uncertain. At noon yesterday, the figure stood at 2,783, which was slightly more than half of the total number of active cases in the country today. MKINI