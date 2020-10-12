BOMBSHELL – SELANGOR, KL, PUTRAJAYA & THE ENTIRE STATE OF SABAH PLACED UNDER LOCKDOWN: TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN REACTS – 4 ‘ROTANS’ FOR HIM! AT LEAST THE KIDS WILL BE SAFER WITH SCHOOLS FINALLY CLOSED UNTIL COVID-19 STOPS SPIKING

SELANGOR, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as the entire state of Sabah, will be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) after a spike in Covid-19 cases, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The CMCO in these areas will commence from Wednesday to October 27.

The defence minister and National Security Council (NSC) spokesman said the decision was made following the Health Ministry’s advice.

“To stop the virus from spreading, the NSC has decided to impose the conditional movement control order in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.”

“The decision was made following advice from the Health Ministry,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also said that the CMCO will be imposed in Sabah, with the order running from midnight tonight to October 26.

“The NSC has also decided to impose the CMCO in Sabah after seeing an increase of Covid-19 cases.

“The order will start from midnight (tonight) to October 26,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said that, under the CMCO, all schools, including pre-schools and higher education institutions, will be closed.

All religious and social activities, as well as sports, are prohibited during the period, he added.

“Mosques and other houses of worship are closed. Weddings and gatherings are not allowed. Sports are also prohibited during the two-week CMCO period,” he said.

He added that inter-district travel is also not allowed, except for emergency cases.

“Workers that need to travel beyond a district need a letter from their employer, and only emergency cases can travel,” he said.

Economic sectors, however, can operate, with restaurants and grocery shops allowed to open.

“Shops can still operate. Petrol stations, grocery stores, wet markets can still do business but must follow a strict guideline. They can operate from 6am to 6pm.

“For restaurants, only takeaways and drive-throughs are allowed, and they can open from 6am to 6pm. The same applies for petrol stations.

“E-hailing drivers can operate from 6am to 8pm but there will be no bus services,” he said.

The CMCO was first imposed on May 1. A month later, the government announced the recovery movement control order (RMCO), in which restrictions were eased.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

