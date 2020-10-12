‘ANWAR WILL LEAVE THE ISTANA A BROKEN MAN TOMORROW – NOTHING WILL HAPPEN,’ SAYS GPS LEADER: WELL AT LEAST ANWAR WOULD HAVE TRIED! AND ONCE HE HAS BUT STILL CANNOT SUCCEED, HE MUST MAKE WAY FOR OTHERS TO HAVE THEIR TURN

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader believes opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will leave Istana Negara disappointed tomorrow.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, vice-president of PBB, said the country has a good government and everyone should allow Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to continue his work.

“I think he (Anwar) will leave the Istana disappointed tomorrow. Nothing will happen.”

Karim said the country is currently battling the Covid-19 pandemic and Muhyiddin had been handling it well.

“So, we should continue to support the prime minister and must not disrupt such efforts politically,” he told reporters after the launch of the D’Virtual Park here today.

The PKR president has been granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

According to Anwar, he will show evidence of support from a “strong and convincing” majority of MPs for him to form a new government.

