BOMBSHELL – NO NEED FOR UMNO TO FEEL GUILTY TO GET RID OF MUHYIDDIN – AFTER ALL, HE’S THE ‘FOREMOST TRAITOR’ – FIRST, HE BETRAYED UMNO TO FORM BERSATU, THEN BETRAYED HIS OWN MENTOR MAHATHIR & COALITION PAKATAN JUST TO SEIZE THE PM’S POST: ‘INSTEAD SUPPORT FOR ANWAR WILL SHOW THE MATURITY OF UMNO AS AN EXPERIENCED PARTY & NOT EASILY BULLIED BY MUHYIDDIN’S UPSTART BERSATU PARTY’

It is not a big issue if there is a group of UMNO MPs who support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the new Prime Minister because they are aware that the ‘foremost’ traitor is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who needs to be removed immediately.

Why should UMNO MPs feel guilty or guilty to get rid of Muhyiddin because the figure is actually a ‘foremost’ traitor, he has already betrayed UMNO and formed a new Bersatu party then his own mentor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was also sidelined and betrayed.

So, there is no reason for UMNO to feel guilty for betraying the promise with Muhyiddin because the Prime Minister is a traitor who set aside his own principles and is willing to violate Tun Dr Mahathir.

So, what is the problem with betraying a traitor?

Support for Anwar will symbolize the maturity of UMNO as an ‘experienced’ party and not easily bullied by Bersatu led by Muhyiddin.

UMNO will not want to bow to the splinter party of Bersatu, it would be better if they allied with PKR than Bersatu.

The incident in Sabah when UMNO’s views were set aside in electing the Sabah Chief Minister is not a good sign, in fact the grassroots have begun to express dissatisfaction with what is happening in Sabah.

If UMNO’s cooperation with Bersatu continues, a prolonged crisis will hit UMNO because of course the seats that traditionally belong to UMNO will have to be pawned to be given to Bersatu as happened in Sabah.

If this happens, the big war between the grassroots of UMNO and Bersatu may not be avoided anymore, so before that happens it is better for the President, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to take ‘preventive’ measures earlier.

For the future of UMNO, the ideal cooperation is with PKR and Zahidi Hamidi does not want to have to think about this matter.

Muhyiddin is no longer an individual who can be relied on because of his greed for power, causing the people to suffer now, look at what happened in Sabah who is guilty if not for his two servants, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Datuk Nardin Awang.

Muhyiddin do not pretend not to know, the move in Sabah was planned by him and his cronies. UMNO actually did not want the move to continue, Muhyididn who was very happy to seize Sabah until he had to hold the Sabah State Election.

Muhyiddin’s cabinet is now seen as failing, the people are fed up with hypocritical ‘prayers’ and the title ‘abah’ is not the real picture that the people expect, for them the Prime Minister can not be expected at all because it is the cause of the increase in Covid 19 cases that have spread throughout the country.

For the Prime Minister who is only able to work 4 hours a day and is more busy with golf program affairs, the people now have to take care of themselves and do not rely on Muhyiddin and his government anymore.

Now, the people take care of the people and not Muhyiddin anymore.

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

Ia bukan isu besar sekiranya terdapat kumpulan Ahli Parlimen UMNO yang menyokong Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sebagai Perdana Menteri baharu kerana mereka sedar pengkhianat ‘terulung’ adalah Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yang perlu disingkirkan dengan segera.

Mengapa Ahli Parlimen UMNO perlu berasa serba salah atau berdosa untuk menyingkirkan Muhyiddin kerana sosok tersebut sebenarnya adalah pengkhianat ‘terulung’, sudah lah beliau mengkhianati UMNO dan menubuhkan parti baharu Bersatu kemudiaan mentornya sendiri Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad juga diketepikan dan dikhianatinya.

Jadi, tiada alasan untuk UMNO perlu merasa serba salah untuk mengkhianati janji dengan Muhyiddin kerana Perdana Menteri tersebut adalah pengkhianat yang mengenepikan prinsipnya sendiri sehingga sanggup melanggar Tun Dr Mahathir.

Oleh sedemikian, apakah masalahnya mengkhianati seorang pengkhianat?

Sokongan kepada Anwar akan melambangkan kematangan UMNO sebagai sebuah parti ‘berpengalaman’ dan tidak mudah dibuli oleh Bersatu yang dipimpin oleh Muhyiddin.

Takkan lah UMNO mahu tunduk kepada parti serpihan pengkhianat Bersatu, lebih baik sekiranya mereka bergandingan dengan PKR daripada Bersatu.

Insiden di Sabah apabila pandangan UMNO diketepikan dalam memilih Ketua Menteri Sabah bukan satu petanda baik, malahan akar umbi sudah mula meluahkan rasa tidak puas hati dengan apa yang berlaku di Sabah.

Sekiranya diteruskan juga kerjasama UMNO dengan Bersatu, kemelut berpanjangan akan melanda UMNO kerana sudah pastinya kerusi yang secara tradisinya milik UMNO akan terpaksa digadai diberi kepada Bersatu seperti berlaku di Sabah.

Jika ini berlaku, perang besar antara akar umbi UMNO dengan Bersatu mungkin tidak boleh dielak lagi, jadi sebelum perkara tersebut berlaku adalah lebih baik Presiden, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi mengambil langkah ‘pencegahan’ lebih awal.

Untuk masa depan UMNO, kerjasama ideal adalah bersama PKR dan Zahidi Hamidi mahu tidak mahu perlu memikirkan tentang perkara ini.

Muhyiddin bukan lagi individu yang boleh diharap kerana tamak haloba untuk berkuasa menyebabkan rakyat kini sengsara, lihat lah apa yang berlaku di Sabah siapa punya angkara jika bukan kerana dua budak suruhannya, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin dan Datuk Nardin Awang.

Muhyiddin jangan buat-buat tidak tahu, langkah di Sabah dirancang oleh beliau dan kroni-kroninya. UMNO sebenarnya tidak mahu langkah tersebut diteruskan, Muhyididn yang sangat beria-ria mahu merampas Sabah sehingga lah terpaksa diadakan Pilian Raya Negeri Sabah.

Kabinet Muhyiddin sekarang dilihat gagal, rakyat sudah muak dengan ‘doa’ hipokrit dan gelaran ‘abah’ bukan gambaran sebenar yang diharapkan oleh rakyat, bagi mereka Perdana Menteri tersebut tidak boleh diharapkan langsung kerana menjadi punca kepada peningkatan kes Covid 19 yang sudah berleluasan seluruh negara.

Bagi Perdana Menteri yang hanya mampu bekerja 4 jam sehari dan lebih sibuk dengan urusan program golf, rakyat kini terpaksa menjaga diri sendiri dan tidak berharap kepada Muhyiddin dan barisan kerajaannya lagi.

Kini, rakyat jaga rakyat dan bukan lagi Muhyiddin.

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

.