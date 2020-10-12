SURELY THE ONLY ONES PANICKING & DESTABILIZED ARE MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF & GANG: HIGH-HANDED MOVE BY COPS TO SUMMON ANWAR OVER ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ CLAIM REEKS OF ‘MUHYIDDIN DICTATORSHIP’ – & WILL BACKFIRE TO GIVE AN ANWAR ALREADY FACING LOSS OF PUBLIC CREDIBILITY A SHOT IN THE ARM
Police have summoned PKR president Anwar Ibrahim over a purported list of 121 MPs backing him to become prime minister, which is making the rounds.
An investigation has been initiated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code over the “spread of rumours that can cause fear and alarm to the public, which could induce a person to commit an offence against the state or to public peace.”
Several Umno lawmakers, including Arau MP Shahidan Kassim and Besut MP Idris Jusoh, have lodged police reports to deny their involvement in Anwar’s countercoup after their names appeared on the purported list.
Police said they have received six reports over the matter.
The PKR president had announced late last month that he had secured enough numbers to form a new government. He is scheduled to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on this matter tomorrow.
According to federal CID director Huzir Mohamed, Anwar had been summoned for questioning at 11am this morning but the latter’s private secretary said the opposition leader would only be available at 9am tomorrow.
As such, the interview has been scheduled for a later date to be disclosed later.
“Police urge the public not to be concerned about the spread of the news (MPs list) and urge all vested parties not to spread news that has not been confirmed.
“Police will not hesitate to take action against those who spread news that is fake and confuses the public,” Huzir said in a statement.
PKR orders members not to rally ahead of Anwar’s audience
“PKR reminds all of its MPs to continue serving their constituencies and to prioritise the people’s welfare during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
Anwar had said he has the “formidable support” of MPs, and that the Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional government has collapsed.
But MPs from PN have dismissed Anwar’s claims and said they continued to support Muhyiddin.
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
