PETALING JAYA: Political parties and coalitions under the Perikatan Nasional government have announced their support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to a high-placed source, Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had a discussion with Muhyiddin on the matter last Friday and assured him that all Barisan and Umno MPs would support him.

“The discussion between Ahmad Zahid and Muhyiddin ended on an amicable note, ” said the source, who refused to divulge whether the two had a physical or virtual meeting.

It was reported that Muhyiddin is now in self-quarantine at home as directed by the Health Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid had earlier said that “many” MPs from Barisan Nasional and Umno had voiced their support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he had the numbers to become the prime minister.

On Oct 8, Anwar claimed that he had been granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah tomorrow to present statutory declarations (SDs) from MPs in his bid to be the ninth Malaysian premier.

Bersatu secretary-general and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said that Anwar’s claims were baseless.

“Anwar’s claim is pure fiction, ” he said, adding that Anwar is putting personal ambition ahead of the people’s interests, at a time when the government is working hard to fight the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barisan secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said all 43 Barisan MPs will support Perikatan and Muhyiddin en bloc.

Annuar said Barisan had decided: “No DAP, no Anwar and no Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.”

“We support Muhyiddin as PM en bloc and we agreed to support each other, ” he said in a Facebook post.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said all its 18 MPs remain in support of Muhyiddin.

“The issue raised by Anwar is a desperate move driven by personal interest and ambition during this time when the Perikatan government is managing the Covid-19 pandemic and working to revive the national economy.

“PAS remains confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will not entertain this ‘desperado’ action and handle the matter according to the law and the Federal Constitution, ” said Takiyuddin.

Pejuang interim president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said all its five MPs will abstain as Anwar had not sought their support.

“Anwar declared he is not seeking support from us and that he commands a formidable, strong and convincing majority, ” he said, adding that Anwar doesn’t need support from Pejuang.

“This should not be interpreted as support for Muhyiddin’s government.

“We are still pushing Parliament to table a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin in this coming meeting, ” said Mukhriz.

Several PKR MPs said they have been ordered not to speak to the media about the issue.

When asked whether Parti Amanah Negara supported Anwar’s move, its president Mohamad Sabu declined to comment, only saying that its MPs will hold a meeting after Oct 13.

