A DAY BEFORE HE IS DUE TO ‘TAKE OVER’ THE GOVT – ANWAR WARNS INVESTORS NOT TO CHASE AFTER STOCKS PURORTEDLY LINKED TO HIM: DELUSIONAL, OVERCONFIDENCE OR SIMPLE VERY SURE?
KUALA LUMPUR — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission to take action against those who appear to be manipulating the stock market with unfounded political rumours.
In a statement today, the PKR president said he was aware that several listed stocks on Bursa Malaysia had seen “extraordinarily active trading and gains recently on the basis that the counters are linked to me”.
“I want to stress that I have no financial interests whatsoever in these stocks.”
On September 23, Anwar announced that he had enough support in the Dewan Rakyat, effectively ending the PN administration led by Muhyiddin.
However, Anwar did not divulge the number of MPs or who they were, instead stating that the the Agong should be the first to be briefed on the matter.
