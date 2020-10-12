DAP craves power, will work with any party, says Shabery

PETALING JAYA: Tension is brewing in Umno between MPs who back opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and those who refuse to support him.

Three Umno MPs told FMT that the MPs are divided into three groups: those who support Anwar, those against, and the fence sitters who have yet to decide.

Anwar last month announced that he had received “strong and convincing majority support” from MPs to form a new government. He is to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday.

One of the MPs who spoke to FMT on the condition of anonymity said some party leaders have indirectly shown support for Anwar in public, causing discomfort to those who do not want to be part of the new understanding between “Umno leaders and Anwar”.

He also said there were some Umno leaders who were more discreet and who were waiting for Anwar to meet with the King before showing their support.

Those who are discreet are smarter as they will not be affected negatively if Anwar fails to prove that he has the majority to the King, he said.

“These leaders are playing it safe. That’s because if Anwar fails in his bid to take over the government, a lot of backlash from Umno MPs is expected, especially from those who do not agree with the move.”

He said the MPs who do not support Anwar feel that those who do are selfish. He added that some of the Umno leaders are now supporting Anwar after “feeling they were cheated by the present prime minister”.

“These are the leaders who went all out to help Muhyiddin Yassin to become the prime minister in February with the hopes of receiving favours in return. But things are not going their way. The Umno leaders do not know which way the present prime minister will sway,” he said.

Another Umno MP said they would follow their party leaders to secure their parliamentary seats in GE15. “I will only make my stand public after Anwar meets the King.”

He said 129 MPs were supporting Anwar, adding that the support was not based on political parties but was based on individual MPs, including those from Sabah and Sarawak.

A new Cabinet line-up is also being drawn up, said another MP, who added that many felt Anwar’s plans to change the government would materialise but it would depend on DAP.

Will DAP reject Anwar?

He said DAP has been a close ally of Anwar for years but seems reluctant to join the new coalition in fear of losing support from Chinese voters.

He also said there were initially no issues when they were first informed of a new possible coalition between various MPs from different backgrounds.

“But now, we are told DAP is looking at various possibilities including supporting Anwar but not joining the Cabinet. This will ensure they are back in power but without having to work with Umno directly,” he said, adding that discussions were still ongoing between PKR and DAP.

He said it was learnt that former prime minister Najib Razak had requested to not be in the new Cabinet list.

He added that a lot of things were still up in the air including the full Cabinet list as everyone was waiting for the King’s decision. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

DAP craves power, will work with any party, says Shabery

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has lashed out at DAP, stating they are willing to go to bed with anyone for the sake of power. In a Facebook post today, Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Shabery Cheek said this was evident from the opposition party’s actions in the past, working with parties and leaders whom they had previously criticised. “DAP has worked with various parties after criticising them,” Shabery Cheek said. He named former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS and PPBM, all of whom, he said, DAP were willing to work with despite years of criticisms levelled at them by the DAP leadership. “Only Umno remains,” he added. The former Cabinet member also likened DAP to Raja Bersiung, a character from Malay folklore, who after accidentally tasting blood craved for more blood, saying that “once (DAP) had tasted power, now they want it again”. All 18 PAS MPs support PN Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has once again committed the support of all 18 MPs from his party to Perikatan Nasional and Muhyiddin as the prime minister. He said this in a statement on Facebook, ahead of Anwar’s meeting with the King on Tuesday. “We are not concerned over the rhetoric by Anwar claiming he has majority support from the MPs,” he said. The Kota Bharu MP added that the issue has been raised by “an individual” with vested interests even though Putrajaya is in the midst of handling the Covid-19 crisis and focused on the country’s economic recovery. “PAS is confident that the King will not entertain the actions of desperados and will manage the situation according to the rule of law,” Takiyuddin said. He also called for the government to take stern action against any individual who jeopardises the economy by causing confusion among the people. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

