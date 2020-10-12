COLD SWEAT MUST BE POURING DOWN ANWAR’S FACE – UMNO’S 23 BACKBENCHER MPs NOT BACKING HIM, CONFIRMS NAZRI – WHILE WAITING IN THE WINGS IN SABAH, RIVAL FOR OPPOSITION’S PM CANDIDATE POST SHAFIE APDAL NOT INFECTED BY COVID-19 DESPITE FAKE NEWS VIRALLED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s backbencher Nazri Aziz says none of the party’s 23 backbench MPs are in support of Anwar Ibrahim’s plan to form a new government.

Nazri, who is Padang Rengas MP, dismissed an FMT report yesterday that tension was brewing in Umno between MPs who back the former deputy prime minister and those who were against him.

“There is nothing brewing in Umno. There are 23 Umno backbenchers. I can confidently say we do not support Anwar’s initiative.”

Yesterday, three Umno MPs who spoke on condition of anonymity said the party’s MPs were divided into three groups: those who support Anwar, those against and the fence sitters who have yet to decide.

However, Nazri said: “On top of those who have categorically denied on social media, I have spoken to the rest and they have confirmed with me that they do not support Anwar’s plan.”

He added that just because Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party’s MPs were free to support anyone they wish did not mean they backed Anwar.

“Umno backbenchers will stick together and any decision we make will be en bloc. I am making this clear to avoid any confusion among the public as to where we (backbenchers) stand on this issue.”

Last month, Anwar announced that he had the numbers to form a new government, some of whom were from Umno. He is expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Shafie not infected by Covid-19, says Warisan rep

KOTA KINABALU — Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has not been infected by the Covid-19 virus, said a Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) representative.

He told The Borneo Post this in response to a WhatsApp message circulating online here yesterday.

In the message, two individuals discussed the rumour that a ‘Dr’ had confirmed Warisan president Shafie and vice-president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong as Covid-19 positive.

The two persons also talked about the Head of State’s Covid-19 negative status, an alleged Dr Omar from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and 47 VIP families confirmed as Covid-19 positive cases.

When contacted by The Borneo Post on the same day, DAP Sabah secretary Chan Foon Hin said the party’s state legislative assembly members (ADUNs) are cleared of Covid-19.

“All ADUNs have been tested and are safe,” he said, adding the DAP Sabah people’s representatives had taken the Covid-19 test before the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

“MPs (Member of Parliaments), we would know our status when reaching Kuala Lumpur next week. We will also undergo 14-day quarantine before the Parliament session starts on November 2,” he revealed.

Chan, also Kota Kinabalu MP, is one of the three DAP Sabah MPs. The others are Tenom MP Noorita Sual and Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

“MPs all obey CMCO rules and stay at home most of the time,” he said, adding that he and Wong are adhering to the conditional movement control order whilst Noorita is at her house in Keningau and showing no Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, an Upko representative said that all 12 Upko candidates for the recently concluded 16th state election are Covid-19 free.

A reliable aide had also revealed that PKR Sabah chief Datuk Christina Liew, who had been in contact with Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor, had undergone the Covid-19 test twice and her results have shown negative.

Shatiri, who came to Sabah to campaign for PKR during the 16th state election, revealed on Facebook that he, his wife and two children had been tested Covid-19 positive on Oct 5.

In a three-minute video, Shatiri said he and seven other people from the Kota Damansara service centre had returned from Sabah on Sept 27, and had undergone Covid-19 screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. — Borneo Post

