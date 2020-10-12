YES MUHYIDDIN – LET MORE MALAYSIANS DIE FROM COVID-19 – HOLD SNAP GE15 AS YOU PROMISED! MAHATHIR ATTACKS MUHYIDDIN’S ACHILLES HEEL

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is prodding his rival, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, to keep his word and hold snap elections soon – and accept the dire consequences that will follow.

Without naming names, Mahathir, in a blog post, cited Muhyiddin’s previous remarks that a general election (GE) would be held soon if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won last month’s state election.

“The top leadership said, if they win (in Sabah) there will be a GE.

“Keep your word. Hold a GE. Let hundreds of thousands get infected (with Covid-19). Let more people die.

“Politics is more important than principle. What do I care? I get (what I want),” Mahathir said in a snide blog post this morning.

Last month, Muhyiddin said if GRS – which consists of Perikatan Nasional, BN, and PBS – wins in Sabah, that he would “hurry up” and hold the snap election.

GRS won the election with 38 seats in the legislature.

However, the Sabah election – which was triggered after a political coup attempt by PN and BN – has been blamed for worsening the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Several politicians who campaigned in the Sabah election were infected with Covid-19.

In one case, a teacher married to a politician who campaigned in Sabah was infected and triggered mass swab tests for 600 primary school students in Penang.

As of Oct 8, there have been 283 cases of Covid-19 linked to travel to Sabah since Sept 20 – including non-politicians.

Muhyiddin’s PN government currently has a slim two-seat majority in Parliament, which pundits say is highly susceptible to political shifts.

Meanwhile, Mahathir’s other rival, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, is scheduled to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow to prove that he has a strong majority to form a new federal government.

