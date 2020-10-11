COVID-19 STRIKES – 298 SCHOOLS IN PJ, SHAH ALAM & SUBANG TO CLOSE

PETALING JAYA: All schools in the Covid-19 red zone in Petaling district are ordered to close, says the Education Ministry.

The schools will be closed from Monday (Oct 12) until Oct 25, it said in a statement on Sunday (Oct 11).

“This decision involves 298 schools in the district including primary, secondary and private schools registered under the ministry, as well as schools with hostels and vocational colleges, ” it said.

The ministry urged parents to fetch their children from hostels to return home.

Those who are waiting for their parents, or who wish to remain in the school hostels and vocational colleges during the period of school closure, will be under the care of the hostel warden, it added.

The ministry also said that affected schools that are currently conducting Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia trial exams can reschedule the exams to a later date.

For a full list of schools, visit the Education Ministry website at www.moe.gov.my.

Alternatively, the list of schools that will be closed can also be found on the Education Ministry’s press release available here. – ANN

