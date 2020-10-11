BOMBSHELL – 561 NEW COVID CASES – AND IN SABAH, A REAL CRISIS HAS BROKEN OUT – BUT WHAT IS ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN DOING TO SAVE HIS ‘CHILDREN’ IN THE LAND BELOW THE WIND AFTER THEY VOTED FOR HIS GRS PACT
The country today recorded 561 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest since the start of the pandemic.
All but eight of the new cases today were locally-transmitted.
The highest record was just five days ago on Oct 6 when 691 new infections were reported.
The new cases today are in contrast to the 133 Covid-19 patients who have recovered.
There are now 4,587 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment.
Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a virtual press conference today, also announced that two more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 157 cases.
The deceased were a 67-year-old male (Patient 14,259) who had a history of tuberculosis and heart disease and was treated at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan, as well as a 63-year-old male (Patient 1,5584) who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure and was treated at Tawau Hospital.
He also revealed the emergence of five new clusters – three in Sabah, one in Selangor, and one in Labuan.
The breakdown of the new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases today are as follows:
- Sabah (488 cases)
- Selangor (25)
- Kedah (16)
- Kuala Lumpur (8)
- Labuan (5)
- Johor (3)
- Terengganu (3)
- Perak (1)
- Penang (1)
A breakdown of the type of cases in each state will be updated shortly.
