BOMBSHELL – 561 NEW COVID CASES – AND IN SABAH, A REAL CRISIS HAS BROKEN OUT – BUT WHAT IS ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN DOING TO SAVE HIS ‘CHILDREN’ IN THE LAND BELOW THE WIND AFTER THEY VOTED FOR HIS GRS PACT

The country today recorded 561 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest since the start of the pandemic.

All but eight of the new cases today were locally-transmitted.

The highest record was just five days ago on Oct 6 when 691 new infections were reported.

The new cases today are in contrast to the 133 Covid-19 patients who have recovered.

This means the country has recorded a total of 15,657 cumulative cases and 10,913 cumulative recoveries.

There are now 4,587 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a virtual press conference today, also announced that two more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 157 cases.

The deceased were a 67-year-old male (Patient 14,259) who had a history of tuberculosis and heart disease and was treated at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan, as well as a 63-year-old male (Patient 1,5584) who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure and was treated at Tawau Hospital.

He also revealed the emergence of five new clusters – three in Sabah, one in Selangor, and one in Labuan.

The breakdown of the new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases today are as follows:

Sabah (488 cases)

Selangor (25)

Kedah (16)

(16) Kuala Lumpur (8)

Labuan (5)

Johor (3)

Terengganu (3)

Perak (1)

Penang (1)

A breakdown of the type of cases in each state will be updated shortly.

