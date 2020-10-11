ANWAR’S GOOSE IS COOKED! ANOTHER UMNO MP LODGES POLICE REPORT AGAINST ‘ACT OF DESPERATION’

BESUT MP and Felda chairman Idris Jusoh today lodged a report at Putrajaya police headquarters to state he is not supporting opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim in the latter’s bid to become prime minister, as alleged.

Idris said making a police report was the best way for him to stop his name from being linked to Anwar.

“I have never been contacted (by Anwar) and have never given my support (to him) but am said to be supporting him.

“I don’t understand. I had already issued a media statement before this, refuting that I supported Anwar, but this was ignored,” he said.

Idris described the allegation that he was supporting Anwar as an act of desperation.

Idris said that on October 6, he was informed by an officer that his name was mentioned in an article: Gempar!!! Senarai 121 ahli Parlimen Sokong Anwar Tular.

Idris said he then found himself named as one of the 121 MPs said to be supporting the Port Dickson MP.

Putrajaya police chief Mohd Fadzil Ali confirmed having received the report.

In a September 23 news conference, Anwar said he had received strong and convincing support from several MPs to take over the country’s leadership.

Recently, he was also reported to have said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to grant him an audience on October 13.

– Bernama

