PETALING JAYA: The Bangsar Shopping Centre (BSC) has reported that a Covid-19 case had been detected at the complex, involving a staff member at the retail store Origani.

In a statement on Facebook today, the management said the individual had not been to the mall since Oct 6, adding that the person had not shown any symptoms at the time.

It said Origani had immediately closed its outlet and all staff were undergoing Covid-19 testing in accordance with the health ministry’s guidelines.

The management also announced that the shopping centre will temporarily close at 8pm today for sanitisation and will resume normal operations tomorrow.

“Rest assured that BSC has continuously adhered to all Covid-19 regulations, observing the necessary preventive and precautionary measures.

“We seek your utmost patience during this time as we take the necessary steps to safeguard our mall,” it added.

TM staff also affected

Meanwhile, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) confirmed two new positive cases among its employees — one based at Menara TM ONE in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, and the other at its Kepayan office in Kota Kinabalu.

TM has taken proactive measures to mitigate further spread of the virus and keep its customers, staff and the community safe, the company said in a statement today.

At Menara TM ONE, all occupants were immediately evacuated and the office building closed for seven days to facilitate thorough disinfection and sanitisation, in accordance with guidelines set by the health ministry.

In March, Menara TM ONE was also temporarily put under lockdown after a suspected positive case of Covid-19 among TM’s employees through a preliminary test.

Following these two new positive cases, detailed contact tracing is being carried out by the health ministry.

TM said both employees who tested positive are currently under quarantine and are receiving treatment at government quarantine and medical facilities.

TM offices in Sabah, Kedah and other red zone areas were closed much earlier as a proactive step in view of the increasing number of cases of recent.

In ensuring continued services to customers, TM employees in the affected states and areas have reverted back to working from home. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Khairuddin calls for ban on gambling, clampdown on alcohol consumption

The plantation industries and commodities minister who is still being investigated for breaching his quarantine order in July, made the call in an interview discussing PAS’ Islamic agenda after seven months of being in the federal government. TV Pertiwi posted the interview on its Facebook page last night. Khairuddin said that the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should look at banning gambling because it is forbidden by all religions and harmful to human beings. “There are no intelligent people, who love morals, who love peace, who like (gambling). “Because gambling is known to cause conflict, ultimately, gambling must be banned. That is the reality that the world has to accept,” he told interviewer Firdaus Salleh Hudin. Khairuddin claimed that this is different from the move to control alcohol consumption because the activity is allowed by some religions. “Some religions allow alcohol, and we will give rights to them, but gambling is not allowed by any religion. “It is a scam and manipulation of human weakness in managing money,” he said. Khairuddin went on to say that alcohol sales must be reviewed to prevent Muslims from buying alcohol and allowing drivers to operate under the influence of alcohol. He said Malaysia could emulate Singapore, which still enforced strict control over alcohol consumption even though it is led by non-Muslim leaders. “For example, we see Singapore led by non-Muslims, but they prevent alcohol from being sold widely because they see alcohol as harmful,” he claimed. For the record, drinking in public is legal in Singapore, however, consumption of alcohol in a public space or non-licensed premises has been restricted during 10.30pm to 7am following the Little India riots in 2013. He explained that PAS will still allow liquor to be sold but in a controlled manner only. “If alcohol is harmful, it should be banned for sale at the public level. As for the right to follow their respective religions, if drinking alcohol is their right, we will allow it because that is the right given by Allah to other religions,” he said. In August, his party colleague Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the Christian Bible was distorted (dipesong) during a debate in the Dewan Rakyat over increasing the punishment for drink driving in the Road Transport Act amendments bill. In his speech, Zawawi claimed that all religions forbade the consumption of alcohol. When Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham, a Christian, corrected him and said it was intoxication that was wrong, the Pasir Puteh MP doubled down and said in Christianity, before the Bible was “distorted”, alcohol was not allowed. Khairuddin himself has come under fire for violating quarantine orders after returning from a semi-official work trip to Turkey in July. In August, the Health Ministry slapped an RM1,000 fine on Khairuddin, who donated four months of his salary as a sign of contrition. On Thursday, Bukit Aman CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that the police had resubmitted the investigation papers on the matter to the Attorney-General’s Chambers. The lengthy investigation has prompted accusations of double standards in law enforcement. MKINI FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.