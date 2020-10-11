ANOTHER DOOR SLAMS SHUT IN ANWAR’S FACE – PAS GUTS ‘DESPERADO OPPORTUNIST’ ANWAR, THROWS ITS SUPPORT BEHIND MUHYIDDIN – IF NOTHING ‘BIG’ HAPPENS ON OCT 13, THE WHOLE OF MALAYSIA WILL AGREE WITH PAS – SO WHY STILL NEED TO HOLD ‘STREET PROTESTS NATIONWIDE’

KUALA LUMPUR — PAS reiterated the support of all 18 of its elected members of the Dewan Rakyat for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

In a statement today, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan stated that PAS was not in any way affected by the “rhetoric” of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who had announced last month that he had ostensibly secured majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

“PAS would like to stress that all of its 18 members of Parliament fully support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister of Malaysia who is leading the incumbent Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“PAS is not in any way affected by the rhetoric of Port Dickson MP, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, that he has gained majority support in the Dewan Rakyat,” said Takiyuddin.

He called Anwar’s announcement a desperate attempt hinged on personal interest and ambition.

He also accused Anwar of attempting to take advantage of a difficult situation when the PN administration is working to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia as well as boost economic recovery.

Takiyuddin stated that PAS is confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will not entertain Anwar’s attempt to remove the PN administration.

“In this regard, PAS is confident once more that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will not entertain the actions of such ‘desperados’, instead His Majesty will weigh the matter based on the law and the nation’s Constitution.

“PAS also hopes that the government will take stern legal action against any party that creates uneasiness and confusion among the rakyat while potentially jeopardising the nation’s economic recovery,” he said.

On September 23, Anwar announced that he had enough support in the Dewan Rakyat, effectively ending the PN administration led by Muhyiddin.

However, Anwar did not divulge the number of MPs or who they were, instead stating that the the Agong should be the first to be briefed on the matter.

On October 8, Anwar issued a statement to thank the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for granting him an audience this Tuesday (October 13), saying that he would furnish proof of the ‘‘strong, convincing” majority of MPs backing him.

PAS Youth threatens mass protests if Anwar’s majority support claim turns out to be mere rhetoric

KUALA LUMPUR — PAS Youth has said it will follow closely the developments of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday, to see if he truly has the majority support in Parliament as previously claimed.

The Islamist party’s Youth wing said that should Anwar’s claim prove to be mere “rhetoric”, it would not hesitate to hold protests nationwide to highlight behaviour it deems insulting to the royal institution as well as disruptive to the nation’s harmony.

“We strongly condemn the political situation in which dirty tactics are used to entangle the royal institution for the self-interest of greedy and power-hungry individuals,” PAS Youth said in a statement.

In its view, Anwar’s decision to seek an audience with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong for royal assent to form a new government is deplorable and appears to be seditious in nature.

“It appears as though the decision of the Agong in approving Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is being challenged, making it seem as though he no longer has the confidence of the majority of MPs to form a government, as per the Constitution.

“Do leaders wish for a repeat of the events early this year, where the Agong had to call every MP individually to determine who they support, after the attempt to get statutory declarations fell through?” PAS Youth said.

The statement added that it seems as though some leaders want to school the palace on how the country should be run, when in fact the royal institution should not be taken lightly or treated with impudence.

“PAS Youth calls upon all political leaders from the government to continue supporting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin until the 15th general election, so as to uphold the rakyat’s agenda and the effort to combat Covid-19,” said the wing.

Earlier on September 23, Anwar said he already received royal assent for an audience but was forced to postpone it as His Majesty was being treated at the National Heart Institute at the time.

Subsequently, on Thursday, Anwar confirmed the audience will take place on October 13, where he will explain his support is strong enough to form a new coalition and establish a new federal government.

