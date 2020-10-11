NO ANWAR, NO MAHATHIR, NO DAP – ONLY MUHYIDDIN IS GOOD ENOUGH TO BE PM: ANNUAR MUSA ONLY DARES TO SPEAK AS BN SEC-GEN – BUT HIS OWN UMNO BOSS ZAHID STAYS DEAFENINGLY SILENT – AND ONLY ‘WEAKEST OF WEAK’ MCA ECHOES HIS LOYALTY TO MUHYIDDIN

In a Facebook post last night, Annuar said that as secretary-general of BN and Muafakat Nasional, which is Umno’s alliance with PAS, his job is to implement the party’s policies and instructions of the top leadership.

So far, he said the party has decided, among others, the following policies:

1) BN joins the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government en bloc.

2) BN MPs support Muhyiddin Yassin as PM.

3) BN’s stand is no DAP, no Anwar, no Mahathir.

4) Muafakat has invited Bersatu to join Muafakat and Bersatu has agreed.

5) BN, PAS and Bersatu must come to an agreement and avoid three-cornered fights in the 15th general election.

6) BN, PAS and Bersatu have formed a committee of five people from each party to negotiate seats. Negotiations have begun.

7) BN will contest with its own logo.

8) BN agrees to form Gabungan Rakyat Sabah in Sabah with PN and PBS.

9) As secretary-general, he has been instructed to always liaise and cooperate with component parties and friendly parties.

10) To hold meetings of steering committees and technical committees of Muafakat.

Annuar’s statement appears to be a reaction to the announcement by Anwar that he has been granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah next Tuesday, Oct 13. The PKR president is to present details of strong, convincing support from MPs and the ability to form a new majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Responding to Anwar’s initial announcement earlier last month, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said “many” MPs from his coalition and party have voiced support for the Port Dickson MP to form a new government.

He also said he was unable to prevent any Umno MPs who wished to support Anwar’s bid to form a new government.

Annuar acknowledged that there were some challenges in adhering to the coalition’s stated allegiances.

“As long as these policies are not changed, God willing, we will continue to implement it, although sometimes we encounter difficulties.

“Deciding on a policy is not easy and implementing the policy may be more difficult,” the Ketereh MP said.

In a separate statement, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan (photo) said that all 18 PAS MPs fully supported Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and head of the PN government.

“PAS is not affected by the rhetoric of Port Dickson MP Anwar who claims that he has the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members.

“PAS considers the issue raised by this individual to be the desperate actions that reflect self-interests as well as personal ambitions, in addition to ‘muddying the waters’ while the PN government is managing the Covid-19 problem as well as the country’s economic recovery.”

Takiyuddin said that PAS is very confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will not entertain the actions of “desperados” and instead will handle the situation based on the provisions of the law and the country’s Constitution, which are very clear.

“PAS also hopes that the government will take firm legal action against any party causing concern and confusion among the people, in addition to causing the economic sector to be affected by their actions,” said the de facto law minister.

Last month, online portal The Vibes quoted Umno sources who revealed that there could be up to 15 MPs from the party who backed Anwar.

Subsequently, The Malaysian Insight quoted Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz as saying that “at least 10 Umno MPs” were unhappy with Muhyiddin and his PN administration.

However, various Umno MPs have denied being in support of Anwar, and none have publicly given him their backing ahead of his meeting with the King. MKINI

