IMPOSSIBLE FOR UMNO IN ITS STILL ‘HEGEMONIC STATE’ TO WORK WITH DAP – BUT QUITE LIKELY FOR DAP TO ACCEPT ‘CERTAIN UMNO MPs BACKING ANWAR’ SO LONG AS IT’S NOT NAJIB & ZAHID: AFTER ALL, THIS IS WHAT UMNO IS DOING WITH MUHYIDDIN’S PN – ALLOW SOME OF ITS MPs TO WORK WITH ANOTHER ‘MOST HATED ENEMY’ BERSATU – BUT NOT JOIN PN: THEN AT GE15 – IT’S FREE FOR ALL!

PETALING JAYA: Analysts have not dismissed the possibility of DAP putting its past grievances aside and working with Umno MPs in a new government led by Anwar Ibrahim.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said this was because DAP had been willing to work with Dr Mahathir Mohamad to form the Pakatan Harapan government, although the former prime minister and the party were once sworn enemies.

He also said the party previously broke the myth that DAP was “anti-PAS” when the two parties collaborated with PKR to form Pakatan Rakyat in 2008.

“What more for DAP to work with Umno MPs within the context of the current political reality, which is that DAP needs political cooperation to ensure they can get back in power. For now, I do not see DAP retracting their support,” he told FMT.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said DAP would probably be all right with working with certain Umno MPs backing Anwar, who is PKR president and opposition leader.

However, he said it would not be surprising if DAP retracts its support should Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Razak turn out to be among the Umno MPs backing Anwar.

“DAP is likely to lose its core support in future elections by colluding with such figures. But other Umno MPs should be okay for DAP to work with,” he told FMT.

He said a rift in PH over support for Anwar was not impossible despite PKR and DAP being long-time comrades, adding that the current political landscape was very fragmented.

“So it is perhaps no longer meaningful to insist upon a preconfigured PH if the component parties no longer have the heart for it,” he added.

Last month, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the party would not work with Umno as long as it remains under the leadership of Zahid and Najib.

However, he had also said the party’s 42 MPs would give their support to Anwar if it was true that the PKR president had the numbers to form the government.

This came after Anwar claimed he had the support of a strong and formidable majority of MPs, mostly Malay-Muslim elected representatives, to form a new government.

Zahid had then said he had been informed that many Umno MPs were in support of Anwar.

Anwar has announced that he is expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

