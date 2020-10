‘IN UMNO, MANY ARE NOT WILLING TO CONSPIRE WITH SUCH WICKEDNESS’ – HATRED FOR AZMIN & ‘GENG HAMZAH’ BOILS UP AHEAD OF OCT 13 MEETING – MAKING MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU THE MOST UNPOPULAR PARTY IN THE COUNTRY – NO ONE IN UMNO WILL REGRET IF MUHYIDDIN LOSES POWER TO ANWAR & HIS OWN GANG OF CONSPIRATORS EVEN IF THESE INCLUDE NAJIB & ZAHID

If a study or poll is done on the political party that the people do not like the most today, perhaps the answer is not difficult to find.

The only answer is Bersatu.

Although Bersatu is the government and its President, Muhyiddin Yassin is the Prime Minister, the situation does not seem to help to raise the name of the party in the eyes of the people.

The first issue that caused him to be disliked was because of his betrayal of PH and then followed by the act of setting aside Tun Mahathir Mohamad, the founder of Bersatu in an improper and undemocratic way in order to fulfill the greed of Muhyiddin’s lust to control the party.

The action caused many to leave Bersatu, including in Pagoh, Muhyiddin’s own parliamentary constituency.

In short, compared to before GE14 where Bersatu was very popular with the people and high hopes were placed to save the country, the situation is now reversed.

Since the betrayal, the average citizen is no longer interested in Bersatu and many are predicting his life only until GE15.

More than that, Bersatu Johor led by Muhyiddin also continued to fluctuate, unstable and made the state government also in a state of uncertainty.

Although Bersatu formed the PN government at the central level supported by UMNO, the majority of UMNO members and leaders did not like Bersatu.

Among the factors is due to Bersatu’s ego which they feel is “big brother” and wants UMNO to submit to it.

In the Sabah PRN, for example, it has been proven that Bersatu wants to show its power over UMNO with Muhyiddin, without any prior consultation with UMNO, has named Hajiji Noor, Bersatu Sabah Chairman as the Chief Minister candidate before the nomination day.

Then, after winning and even though Bersatu only won 11 seats compared to 14 won by UMNO, the effort to crown Hajiji as Chief Minister was intensified until through the various powers around Muhyiddin, the matter was finally successfully implemented.

Being Hajiji as the Chief Minister means that UMNO, which has been established for almost 30 years in Sabah, has to submit to Bersatu, a small UMNO splinter party that has only existed in the state since 2019.

Isn’t this a shame for UMNO?

Apart from that, Bersatu also always demands more seats from UMNO to be contested in the next GE15 simply because of Muhyiddin’s position as Prime Minister.

This is a situation that is difficult for UMNO to accept because Bersatu only won 13 parliamentary seats in the last GE14.

Worse, the frog jumper seats from UMNO to Bersatu or known as Geng Hamzah Zainuddin also want to be made the absolute right of Bersatu in the next GE.

Until now, UMNO has not agreed to the matter and they have not budged so that all the seats are returned to UMNO, in accordance with the frog jumper who won in GE14 first on UMNO and BN tickets.

The controversy over this seat continues to make UMNO and Bersatu always in a cold state and their second relationship is now no more like a first wife with a second wife.

With Bersatu’s ego wanting to contest many seats, while its members are not as many and the branches in each division have no more than the number of fingers, UMNO’s hatred of Bersatu by itself is more and more exaggerated.

In fact, this makes the average 3.5 million UMNO members increasingly reject and hate Bersatu.

It is not enough with the presence of Hamzah Zainuddin in Bersatu which is one of the factors that the party is not liked by UMNO, the entry of Azmin Ali Gang into Bersatu has further increased the feeling, not only among UMNO members, but also ordinary people.

In addition to Azmin’s position as senior minister and seen as one of the Prime Minister’s important advisers along with Hamzah Zainuddin, Muhyiddin is considered to be always trying to sideline UMNO in managing the government’s journey.

The issue of “Haziq video” which is said to involve Azmin is no less a contributor to why UMNO is increasingly wanting to stay away from Bersatu.

For UMNO, with Azmin in Bersatu and if together in the next GE, it means UMNO has to campaign and defend the leader’s morale from the attacks of the opposition and this will make it difficult for him to get the support of the people.

In UMNO, many are not willing to conspire with such wickedness.

Based on all of the above, the road ahead for Bersatu is not only gloomy, but also winding.

Its political life depends a lot on UMNO and UMNO is increasingly wanting to stay away from it.

