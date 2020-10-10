REGIME CHANGE ‘TIME BOMB’ TICKS DOWN AT PARLIAMENT: ‘NO DOUBLE STANDARDS, NO NEED TO FEAR ABAH’S CANE’ – ALL SABAH MPs TOLD BE IN KL BY OCT 17 – TO COMPLETE 14-DAY QUARANTINE & BE READY FOR PARLIAMENT’S NOVEMBER 2 RESTART

PETALING JAYA: Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin has urged all MPs in the state to carry out their responsibilities and be in Kuala Lumpur on time to attend the next Dewan Rakyat session beginning on Nov 2.

He said all Sabah MPs had received a letter requesting them to arrive in Kuala Lumpur by Oct 17 to give them time for their mandatory 14-day quarantine period before attending Parliament.

The Kota Kinabalu MP said the upcoming Dewan Rakyat was important for the country as it would table the 12th Malaysia Plan and Budget 2021.

“As a responsible MP, I will comply with the SOPs set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Therefore, I will be based outside my Kota Kinabalu parliamentary constituency for about two months, until the end of the parliamentary session on Dec 15,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said all MPs must not ignore their responsibilities in attending the Dewan Rakyat to avoid having to go through the “troublesome” SOPs.

“No double standards, no differences in the ranks. We don’t need Abah to teach us, we don’t need to be afraid of the cane,” he said in reference to Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s speech earlier this week on strict action against those flouting the SOPs.

In the letter from Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, all Sabah MPs were required to take Covid-19 tests upon arrival at KLIA and undergo 14 days’ of quarantine, either in their homes or in hotels arranged by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

It also said the MPs would be issued a home surveillance order (HSO) and required to wear quarantine wristbands. If they test negative on the 13th day, they may be granted a release order and allowed to attend the Dewan Rakyat session.

The MPs were also urged to remain in Kuala Lumpur for the duration of the session to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

