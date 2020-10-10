IT LOOKS GRIM FOR MALAYSIA – NO THANKS TO MUHYIDDIN & CO: IN SABAH, A PANIC IN THE PALACE AFTER HAJIJI TESTS POSITIVE – WHILE IN SELANGOR, ONE-UTAMA MALL & TROPICANA GOLF RESORT SHUT DOWN AFTER 4 COVID-19 CASES DISCOVERED

Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Mohd Noor coming down with Covid-19 has sparked a scare in the state palace.

The scare was due to Hajiji having spent time at the palace in Kota Kinabalu with Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin prior to him testing positive for the virus which was reported on Oct 9.

Following this, Juhar and several palace officers underwent quarantine pending the results of their swab test.

Hajiji and Juhar, aged 65 and 66 respectively, both fall under the high-risk age category for Covid-19.

Juhar’s younger sister, Armani Mahiruddin told Malaysiakini that district health officers had visited her brother at the state palace to conduct a swab test, after which he quarantined himself for a few days.

“The chief minister (Hajiji) went to visit him the other day, and they spoke for a long time,” she said when asked whether Juhar’s quarantine was related to Hajiji’s test results.

She later said the results of Juhar’s swab test had returned today and her brother was confirmed to be negative for Covid-19.

As such, he will no longer be under quarantine, Armani added.

Hajiji was at the state palace on Sept 29 to be sworn in as the new chief minister, which had taken place before Juhar.

The state secretariat had announced on Oct 8 that Hajiji was undergoing self-quarantine after being exposed to an individual who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, Hajiji’s public relations secretary confirmed that the newly minted chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. -MKINI

1 Utama, Tropicana golf resort ordered closed after Covid-19 outbreak

POPULAR shopping centre 1 Utama and Tropicana Golf Club & Country Resort were ordered to close for sanitisation after an outbreak of Covid-19.

Petaling disaster committee chairman Johary Anuar said the closure was effective tomorrow.

“1 Utama Shopping Centre recorded four positive cases involving three workers and one customer, while the Tropicana Golf Club recorded five cases.”

“The order to close both premises starts from October 11. Close contact tracing and screening as well as sanitisation will be conducted,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Johary urged people who have visited Parkson Elite and Mac City in 1 Utama to be screened immediately for infection.

“Those who were at the cosmetic and fragrance section at Parkson Elite between September 30 and October 7, and those who went into Mac City on September 25- 30, please do go for a screening.

“The Petaling district health centre will conduct tests on October 14-15 in 1 Utama from 9am to 2pm and priority will be given to those who were on both premises on the stated dates,” Johary said.

Selangor has logged 2,507 coronavirus cases with 2,191 recoveries and 24 deaths. THE MALAYSIAN INSIDER

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIDER

