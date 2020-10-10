MUHYIDDIN CAUGHT BEHIND THE CURVE – FINALLY ALL SABAH SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR 2 WEEKS – HOW ABOUT IN SELANGOR NOW – EVEN AS JAIS SHUTS MOSQUE AT SUBANG AIRPORT AFTER WORSHIPPER TESTS POSITIVE
Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the order was given after a congregant of the mosque was found positive for Covid-19. The individual had visited the mosque for Friday prayers on October 2.
He said further action concerning the Subang airport mosque will be discussed in detail in a meeting with a special committee that he will chair at a later date not specified in the Bernama report.
According to Shahzihan, Jais will only allow three people from the mosque’s officers or committee members to make the azan or call to prayer and to carry out solat fardhu or congregational prayers.
“Cleaning and sanitisation works have been carried out by the mosque’s administrators on this day,” he was quoted saying by Bernama. – MALAY MAIL
All Sabah schools closed for two weeks as Covid-19 ravages state
“Consequently, the ministry has decided to close all schools in Sabah from October 10 until October 25,” the ministry said in a statement.
Sabah has become the epicentre of the country’s third wave of Covid-19 cases, with hundreds of cases reported daily.
The rise in cases there has also been accompanied by a worrying increase in Covid-19 deaths, with six reported yesterday alone.
Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor was also confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 yesterday.
Cases in Sabah exploded after it was forced into a premature state election last month, which caused a subsequent spread to the rest of the country. MALAY MAIL
