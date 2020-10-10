MUHYIDDIN CAUGHT BEHIND THE CURVE – FINALLY ALL SABAH SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR 2 WEEKS – HOW ABOUT IN SELANGOR NOW – EVEN AS JAIS SHUTS MOSQUE AT SUBANG AIRPORT AFTER WORSHIPPER TESTS POSITIVE

Jais said it has ordered that all Friday prayers and the five daily fardhu prayers at this mosque to be suspended as of last Thursday until further notice.

Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the order was given after a congregant of the mosque was found positive for Covid-19. The individual had visited the mosque for Friday prayers on October 2.

“According to records, the number of congregants who attended Friday prayers on that day is 1,310 persons,” national news agency Bernama quoted Shahzihan saying late last night.

He advised other Muslims who attended the October 2 prayer session to go for Covid-19 screening if they have any symptoms, or quarantine themselves at home.

He said further action concerning the Subang airport mosque will be discussed in detail in a meeting with a special committee that he will chair at a later date not specified in the Bernama report.

According to Shahzihan, Jais will only allow three people from the mosque’s officers or committee members to make the azan or call to prayer and to carry out solat fardhu or congregational prayers.

“Cleaning and sanitisation works have been carried out by the mosque’s administrators on this day,” he was quoted saying by Bernama. – MALAY MAIL

All Sabah schools closed for two weeks as Covid-19 ravages state