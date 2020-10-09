EVEN NOW WITH NO RESPITE IN COVID INFECTIONS,, ‘ABAH’ CANNOT BE PRO-ACTIVE WHEN IT COMES TO THE LIVES OF CHILDREN: ‘SCHOOLS WITH COVID-19 CASES CAN CLOSE WITHOUT MOH APPROVAL’ – BUT WHY NOT SHUT SCHOOLS NATIONWIDE FOR AT LEAST 2 WEEKS FIRST – WHEN EVEN MOH ADMITS ‘CHALLENGING’ CURRENT WAVE SPREADS EASILY & IS HIGHLY INFECTIOUS
THE Education Ministry can order a school closure if there are teachers or students who test positive for Covid-19, without having to wait for a risk assessment by the Health Ministry.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was reached at a National Security Council meeting on the management of Covid-19, which he chaired via a video conference at his residence today.
He said during the meeting, new Covid-19 cases in Selangor and the Federal Territories were discussed, including cases involving the pupils at SK Bangsar.
Muhyiddin said the meeting also focused specifically on the virus situation in Sabah.
“The minister will make an official announcement on this,” he said in the latest posting on his Facebook page. – Bernama
Third wave of Covid-19 to be more challenging, says D-G
The strain was found in the Sivagangga and Tawar clusters in Kedah, which went on to infect 45 and 73 people respectively.
The strain is said to be 10 times more likely to infect other people.
In recent days since the Sabah elections on September 26, it has had the highest number of fresh infections.
Today, Sabah accounted for 274 out of 354 new cases.
All six deaths reported today were from Sabah, as were all of yesterday’s five fatalities.
Kedah today accounted for 10 of the new infections.
Kedah also has one red zone in Kota Setar, and Sabah has eight – in Kota Kinabalu, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Papar, Sandakan, Semporna, Tawau and Tuaran. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
BERNAMA / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.