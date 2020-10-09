EVEN NOW WITH NO RESPITE IN COVID INFECTIONS,, ‘ABAH’ CANNOT BE PRO-ACTIVE WHEN IT COMES TO THE LIVES OF CHILDREN: ‘SCHOOLS WITH COVID-19 CASES CAN CLOSE WITHOUT MOH APPROVAL’ – BUT WHY NOT SHUT SCHOOLS NATIONWIDE FOR AT LEAST 2 WEEKS FIRST – WHEN EVEN MOH ADMITS ‘CHALLENGING’ CURRENT WAVE SPREADS EASILY & IS HIGHLY INFECTIOUS

THE Education Ministry can order a school closure if there are teachers or students who test positive for Covid-19, without having to wait for a risk assessment by the Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was reached at a National Security Council meeting on the management of Covid-19, which he chaired via a video conference at his residence today.

He said during the meeting, new Covid-19 cases in Selangor and the Federal Territories were discussed, including cases involving the pupils at SK Bangsar.

Muhyiddin said the meeting also focused specifically on the virus situation in Sabah.

“Since the number of cases in the state is still showing an upward trend, the meeting also agreed to have the Education Ministry to look into the need to close all schools in Sabah.

“The minister will make an official announcement on this,” he said in the latest posting on his Facebook page. – Bernama

Third wave of Covid-19 to be more challenging, says D-G

MALAYSIA’s third wave of Covid-19 infections, stemming from Sabah and Kedah, is made more challenging as some clusters in these states have been found with a more infectious strain of the coronavirus, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.