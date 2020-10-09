BOMBSHELL – ANWAR TO END UP JUST GOING TO DRINK TEA & EAT ‘KARIPAP’ WITH THE AGONG? ‘DAP TO STAY OUT OF ANWAR’S ‘FORMIDABLE BLOC’,’ CLAIMS REPORT – ALSO CITING INFURIATED UMNO MPs, WITH ONE EVEN LODGING A POLICE REPORT

DAP to stay out of Anwar’s ‘formidable’ bloc as Umno MPs keep a distance

This is the latest sign of trouble in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.
DAP leaders have been incensed by the latest move by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to seize power through defections, in the most recent sign of trouble in the Pakatan Harapan coalition since its fall from power this year.

This comes after Anwar sought the backing of his former loyalist Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Umno president, as well as from several Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who are facing corruption allegations in court.

MalaysiaNow understands that DAP leaders “made it very clear” to Anwar that the party, with 42 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, would not join any bloc made up of Umno MPs, “in particular those smeared by corruption”.

“That is the reason why Anwar went ahead to secure an appointment with the Agong, hoping to get groundswell support from many more Umno MPs,” said an aide to a top PKR politician.

Zahid is facing 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, topping all former leaders of the BN government who have been slapped with graft charges since the coalition’s fall from power in 2018.

Yesterday, Anwar said Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had consented to a royal audience on Oct 13, at which he would furnish details of his claim to having a “formidable and convincing” majority support from MPs to form the government.

This came almost three weeks after Anwar declared that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government had fallen, and that he was on the verge of forming a “Malay-majority” government.

But a source said that even without the numbers, Anwar would be content with getting an appointment with the king.

“Between today and next Tuesday, there is every possibility that anxious businessmen and tycoons unfamiliar with the numbers game will be willing to put their stake with Anwar, all because of this royal audience,” the source quipped without going into details.

MalaysiaNow also understands that several Umno MPs distanced themselves from Anwar after finding their names on a list of MPs that the PKR politician said would be presented to the palace.

At least one of them, Jerantut MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris, lodged a police report yesterday alleging that he had not given consent for his name to be on the list.

Two others who have strongly denied backing Anwar are Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid and Jempol MP Salim Shariff. – https://www.malaysianow.com/

Tea Time With The King : Ahli Parlimen UMNO Buat Laporan Polis Tak Pernah Setuju Sokong Brader Anwar

There is a message for the DAP at the bottom of this page. Do read on.

Conclusion :

First here is a message for the DAP. With 42 seats the DAP is now the single largest party in Parliament. And the unity inside the DAP is rock solid. 

Until the PH screwed up their 22 months in power (including the DAP) there was a strong possibility that the DAP could win another 10 Parliamentary seats in the next General Elections. 

But since the DAP also screwed up their 22 months in power some people say DAP will not be able to hold on to all its 42 seats.

My own view is the DAP may be able to hold on to its 42 seats. 

But the DAP has certainly spoiled its chances of winning more seats in Parliament.

But here is my advice for the DAP – you team up with Brader Anwar and UMNO to form a government and in the next General Elections the DAP will win ZERO seats. Everyone will vote against you. Especially the Chinese voters – they will kick you out. So better think twice or three times about teaming up with UMNO via Brader Anwar.

Ok the other day SEVEN (7) UMNO MPs had said that they do NOT support Brader Anwar’s coup attempt. So the tally was 121 – 7 = 114.

Now with the UMNO MP for Jerantut Ahmad Nazlan making a Police Report that he has NOTHING TO DO with that list of MPs, the tally should be 113.

And now since the DAP says its 42 MPs will not support, then Brader Anwar will have 71 MPs only. 

So what do they serve for tea at the Istana? Karipap ada ke?  –http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

