‘THEY KEEP SPREADING FAKE NEWS ABOUT PAK LAH’S HEALTH’: KHAIRY GETTING MORE & MORE SQUEEZED OUT BY RIVAL FACTIONS IN UMNO?

(BRIEF CAPTION) Former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi showing his inked finger after cast his vote for Kepala Batas parliamentry seat and Bertam state seat at SK Permatang Bertam in Kepala Batas. Pic by: ZHAFARAN NASIB/The Star/ 9 May 2018

PETALING JAYA: People should stop spreading fake news regarding the health status of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, says the former prime minister’s office.

Abdullah’s office expressed regret that the fake news continued to spread even after a police report was lodged on Aug 10.

“We hope the community would verify information from the relevant authorities,” it said.

Abdullah, 81, served as the fifth Prime Minister from 2003 to 2009.

