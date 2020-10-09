‘THEY KEEP SPREADING FAKE NEWS ABOUT PAK LAH’S HEALTH’: KHAIRY GETTING MORE & MORE SQUEEZED OUT BY RIVAL FACTIONS IN UMNO?

PETALING JAYA: People should stop spreading fake news regarding the health status of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, says the former prime minister’s office.

“For the record, he is healthy and well, with the family,” it said in a statement on Friday (Oct 9).

Abdullah’s office expressed regret that the fake news continued to spread even after a police report was lodged on Aug 10.

“We hope the community would verify information from the relevant authorities,” it said.