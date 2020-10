‘THIS IS NOT A JOKE’: ‘ALWAYS ANXIOUS’ MUHYIDDIN, WHOSE HEART MUST NOW BE THE FASTEST-BEATING IN MALAYSIA, URGED TO RESIGN AHEAD OF OCT 13 BY ANWAR STALWARTS

October 13 is not only thrilling for all Malaysians, but also for the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin.

In fact, waiting for the date to arrive, Muhyiddin certainly did not sleep well, always anxious and his heartbeat became faster.

In a condition that has undergone cancer surgery, this condition is not impossible to allow the old disease to strike again.

Stress or stress in living life is often advised by doctors to be avoided by those who have undergone cancer surgery because it is among the fertile ground for the recurrence of the disease.

On October 13, Anwar was allowed by the Yang Dipertuan Agong to meet him for the Opposition Leader to present the total support of the Members of Parliament he has to take over, then form a new government.

Previously, when the original addressing ceremony on September 22 was postponed, it may have given relief to Muhyiddin.

Especially after that, the Agong is still being treated at IJN and followed by the need to rest at Istana Negara.

But, now the date for Anwar to meet again has been approved by Istana Negara on October 13.

Therefore, the period of a few days before the arrival of October 13 next is a thrilling and anxious wait for Muhyiddin.

With Anwar confidently wanting to meet the Agong to take over the government, it is a real fact that the Opposition Leader already has enough figures to present.

Without sufficient numbers and evidence, it is impossible for Anwar to be ready to meet the Agong for that purpose because this is not a joke.

For Muhyiddin, with a majority in Parliament of only one or two votes, his heart must be beating hard to think of who among the PN MPs who no longer want to support him.

What makes it even more pounding is when Anwar insists, the support he has now is also strong and convincing, not with a small majority.

In Muhyiddin’s heart he will continue to look for answers – who are those in the strong and convincing circle to support Anwar?

This time it is no longer a question of one or two MPs who have changed direction, but perhaps the number is between 10, 15, 20 or more.

Are they from UMNO?

Are they from Bersatu themselves?

What is part of the Azmin Ali Gang that jumped from PKR to join Bersatu, but started to lose heart in Muhyiddin?

Is it possible that one of them is from Pas?

Does it also include from Sabah and Sawarak?

As mentioned earlier, let alone repeatedly thinking and looking for answers to this matter, Muhyiddin’s heart must be beating faster than he used to.

If he can not afford it and his heart may not be strong enough, it would be better for Muhyiddin to resign earlier than to continue thinking and groping for an answer.

Why continue to torture himself, in addition he is also in the quarantine period for the second time until October 17 now – can not go out to meet anyone and other people can not come to see him.

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

KALAU MUHYIDDIN RASA JANTUNGNYA TAK BOLEH TAHAN, ELOKLAH LEBIH AWAL LETAK JAWATAN