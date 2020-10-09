‘ANY UMNO LEADER WHO DEFENDS MUHYIDDIN’S PN WILL FACE HARSH CRITICISM’ – NO SURPRISES, UMNO-BERSATU TIES HIT ROCK BOTTOM: BUT WHERE DOES UMNO WANT TO GO? STILL BEFUDDLED BY GRAND THOUGHTS OF SUPREMACY, HEGEMONY & PERHAPS ON THE BRINK OF BEING ‘SOLD OUT’ BY THEIR OWN MOST POWERFUL WARLORDS, WHERE CAN UMNO GO?

BERSATU’S arrogance and bullying will result in many Umno leaders and members walking away from any form of political partnership, said analysts and politicians.

They cited two recent incidents for the mistrust – the conviction of former Umno president Najib Razak and the manner in which Bersatu appointed the Sabah chief minister and other cabinet portfolios.

Umno doubted Bersatu’s friendship and honesty, and many in the party felt it’s time to cut off ties with Muhyiddin Yassin, his party and the Perikatan Nasional ruling pact, they said.

Ilham Centre chief executive Hisommudin Bakar said the simmering tension between the two parties came to the fore when Najib was found guilty of all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering in relation to the SRC International case in July.

Umno leaders felt the decision showed that Prime Minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin did not defend Najib although they were allies, said Hisommudin.

This anger among Umno leaders and members then boiled over when the party was sidestepped and bullied by Bersatu after they jointly worked together to win the Sabah elections under the Gagasan Rakyat Sabah pact.

“Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was in no position to control the outburst of anger from party leaders and members.

“The pressure is on him to assess the situation with the Umno grassroots who are pushing the party to reconsider its ties in the PN government.

“They are saying that there is no gain for Umno in Muhyiddin’s government and in PN,” Hisommudin told The Malaysian Insight.

Najib Razak took his ‘Bossku’ campaign to Sabah, helping PN win the elections despite being ‘abandoned’ by Bersatu after the former prime minister was found guilty in the SRC International trial in July. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 9, 2020.

Deputy president Mohamad Hassan also urged the party to evaluate its position in PN after Umno was forced to take a back seat in the new Sabah government.

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, meanwhile, fired his own salvo against Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Kamal for claiming that PN had proven its strength in Sabah without crediting Umno’s role.

“Due to all these factors, Umno leaders, such as division heads and youth leaders, who had campaigned in Sabah were not pleased and vented their dissatisfaction through social media, which they also shared with grassroots members.

“Umno’s anger did not subside and escalated because there was no direct action from Muhyiddin or PN leaders to calm their anger. Instead of pacifying Umno for being overlooked, these PN leaders took the silent approach.”

Opposition from the Umno grassroots is apparent, so much so that they are also hitting out at Umno leaders defending PN.

“Any Umno leader who defends the PN government will face harsh criticism.

“Supreme Council member Annuar Musa was one such leader and he faced severe criticism from the Umno grassroots.

“This reflects the dissatisfaction among Umno members with the way their party is being treated in the PN government.”

Honeymoon over

Johor Umno liaison deputy chairman Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the honeymoon period of Muhyiddin’s seven-month old government has ended, and the government’s performance along with his popularity as prime minister are also showing signs of decline.

“Umno does not like PN because they are not good. Now people have seen Muhyiddin’s weakness. After seven months, their honeymoon period is over,” said Nur Jazlan.

Muhyiddin managed to remain as the prime minister so long because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But when the people start to dispute his leadership as prime minister, then the general feeling is that Umno and Barisan Nasional can no longer blindly support Muhyiddin until the 15th general election.

“The longer we are bound by the weaknesses of Bersatu and Muhyiddin, the more we will be sucked into this situation,” said Nur Jazlan.

Sabah Bersatu leader Hajiji Noor (second from right) with Sabah Umno leader Bung Moktar Radin after the state elections. Many in Umno are angry that the party lost the top post to Bersatu. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 9, 2020.

The controversy over the Sabah chief minister candidate and the position of the ministers’ portfolios showed that cooperation between the parties has cracked.

“After the Sabah elections, it showed that the government was unstable, with a dispute between BN and PN, especially in the case of the appointment of Sabah chief minister.

“It means that the government in Sabah is not strong either. Politically there is a rift between PN and BN.”

He added that Umno leaders are aware that Bersatu is only riding on the back of their support but ended up taking up all the positions available.

Bersatu ‘dishonesty’

Umno Youth exco Bastien Onn said the grassroots are angry when they were blamed for the Covid-19 spike arising from their campaigning in the Sabah elections.

He said Umno was also accused of being power crazy in wanting to take over the Sabah government.

“It is not Umno that wanted to hold the Sabah elections… that was the decision of Shafie Apdal,” he said, referring to the former Sabah chief minister.

To make matters worse, he said, Umno leaders were also among the earliest individuals confirmed to be infected with the virus after their return from Sabah.

Universiti Malaya lecturer Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the Sabah elections also showed Bersatu’s weakness in being a loyal friend and honesty.

“This is a matter of honesty, solidarity in PN, not a power struggle. This is why Umno’s grassroots strongly reject cooperation with Bersatu, because Umno loses and Bersatu profits.”

There is no win-win situation in negotiations between Umno and Bersatu, he said.

“When Umno insists on something in negotiations, there are accusations that Umno is arrogant and does not learn from mistakes,” he said.

One of the reasons for the anger was after Muhyiddin said Bersatu would name the Sabah chief minister if the pact wins the elections. This was done without discussion with Umno.

