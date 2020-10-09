‘Let us hope that the Agong will resolve this matter at the earliest…’

Anwar still has numbers, awaits new date for audience with king – source

Malaysia Bharu: It appears the Agong is in a dilemma. Changing government so soon within the year is likely to have a destabilising effect on the nation as a whole.

What is even worse is the Covid-19 pandemic and its recent spike that may spiral even more if he were to allow a snap election.

However, he has to take cognisance that he had accommodated Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his group of frogs, rebels, traitors and losers at the polls not too long ago at the very onset of the pandemic.

Another concern would be how long PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim’s majority would last considering it is made possible through defections, same as Muhyiddin’s that apparently collapsed in eight months.

Let us hope that the Agong will resolve this matter at the earliest considering the country is on autopilot.

GoldenPhoenix239: At this time of national crisis in battling a pandemic, Anwar’s attempt to initiate a coup is in rather bad taste. Power is what he wants, the rakyat’s welfare has taken the backseat.

So much for honourable politicians that they are an extinct species today.

Anonymous 5035: Why was the ‘Sheraton Movie’ endorsed even though it was obviously a backdoor government against the wishes of the rakyat? Why wasn’t Parliament dissolved there and then and let the rakyat speak for themselves just as in the recent Sabah elections?

At least, history will remember Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin as the man who put the mandate back in the Sabahans’ hands. If the Sabahans decide to gamble away the future of their children and vote for frogs and traitors, then they deserve the government they have.

Currently, no matter what backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says or does will placate the rakyat after stealing the government.

The rakyat should not be so easily fooled by those who were part of, or contributed in any way, to the Sheraton Move.

Let’s remember that part of the Pakatan Harapan mandate involved the handing over of the premiership to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

I believe he is the man who can represent all Malaysians. A man, not corrupt like all the other PMs. A man, where none of his children are billionaires unlike the other PMs. A man, where the only thing they can taint him with is to trump up sodomy charges against him.

The country is going downhill with the current cabinet who have no thoughts for the rakyat and the economy. The only thing that occupies them day and night is “what’s in it for me?”

Do we want this state to continue or do we give Anwar a chance to save the economy and bring back some semblance of democracy?

And, please, don’t use Covid-19 as a convenient excuse not to change the government. Wasn’t there Covid-19 in February 2020 (when the Sheraton Move was excecuted)?

And what about the US? Are they going to stop their elections and allow Donald Trump to remain as president until the next election now that he has Covid-19? I think not.

Olxrev: We have rising Covid-19 cases around the nation and yet we still dare to force a general electioni. See how all these politicians are hungry for power.

By then, maybe half of the population will be infected with the virus. They don’t care about the nation.

Stop thinking that we still have democracy in this country. All of us have been fooled by the government using so-called cash aids to buy our votes. Deep down they don’t want to lift a finger to serve the rakyat.

Masul: When will this drama end? It will be better to stay as it is rather than facing a new group of frogs as these new frogs are the same old group of politicians that we have.

To be smart, let the current government solve the Covid-19 issue first, and when it is solved, they can change the government.

Anonymous4625228289: When the country was facing its first wave of the pandemic in February, it didn’t stop Muhyiddin and his sidekicks from launching the Sheraton Move.

Tony_in_HK: I would be willing to give Anwar a chance to form the next government. How much worse can it be than a corrupted and incompetent backdoor Muhyiddin government or a Mahathir administration?

I’m also hopeful that not all Umno MPs are beyond redemption. If they pledge to support a good and fair government, the rakyat should give them a chance to prove it.

Daylight: It is amusing to read comments that Anwar is power crazy, and that Anwar just wants to be PM, et cetera.

Which political leader is not interested in power? Which leader of a political party does not wish to be PM?

Najib Abdul Razak was not power crazy? Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not power crazy? Muhyiddin is not power crazy? Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not want to be PM if there is an opportunity?

Even a nobody like former PKR leader Azmin Ali wants to be PM if he has a chance. If by some miracle PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is offered the PM’s position, will he say no?

6th Generation Immigrant: Anwar is from the same age group in Malaysia that would have read Aesop’s Fables as part of our education. The point here is not whether or not Anwar now truly has the numbers.

It could be true for anyone who cares to listen to such regular announcements. The rakyat had already been deemed “silly-eared” a number of times already so much so that in the current repeated claim of numbers, it could lead to that one important punchline – “For none believes the liar, forsooth, even when the liar speaks the truth.”

ZainiHussin: The only way forward for the nation is to be led by a PM of a multiracial representation. Otherwise, we are doomed. We are going backwards compared to all progressive nations in this region.

