375 NEW COVID CASES – AS KEDAH PRISONS REGISTER FEWER CASES – BUT SABAH STILL RAGING ON & SELANGOR ON THE RISE – WITH PUCHONG ALL ABUZZ AFTER CLUSTER DETECTED

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 375 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is also the eighth day in a row when the number of new cases exceeded 200, with a high of 691 on Tuesday, Oct 6.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 18 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 10,519 or 73.2% of total infections.

In a Facebook post, Noor Hisham said the 375 new cases brought the total number of cases recorded in the country to 14,368.

The number of active cases now stands at 3,703, with 60 people in ICU, of which 20 require respiratory assistance.

Five new deaths have been recorded, which brings the death toll to 146 cases or 1.02% of total infections.

Of the 375 cases today, 371 are local transmissions and four imported cases.

Sabah recorded the most cases with 271, followed by Selangor with 36 and Kedah with 16.

Kuala Lumpur and Labuan each detected 10 new infections, while Sarawak, Johor, Perak, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya, Melaka and Penang recorded less than 10 cases each.

Perlis, Kelantan and Pahang did not report any new infections.

Selangor rep allays fears of Covid-19 outbreak in Puchong

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor assemblyman has sought to allay fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in Puchong after the health ministry announced yesterday that a cluster was detected in the township.

In a Facebook post, Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han said the Bah Puchong cluster was named as such as the individual who had returned from Sabah lives in Puchong.

“He was on home quarantine, but his relatives from Perak visited him and stayed with him and they too became positive.

“All patients are now hospitalised and all his contacts have been screened. Stay calm, wear a mask, keep social distancing and always wash your hands,” he said, adding that there was no “serious” outbreak of the virus in Puchong.

FMT has contacted health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah for confirmation.

The health ministry yesterday said the cases from the Bah Puchong cluster were traced to individuals from Petaling in Selangor and two districts in Perak – Kinta and Larut-Matang-Selama.

The index cases, three individuals, from the cluster had tested positive on Monday after having returned from Sabah. All three have been admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

After they tested positive, close contact screenings were conducted where two positive cases were found in the Larut-Matang-Selama and Kinta districts.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.