THE BEST TIME FOR ANWAR TO STRIKE – WHEN COVID-FRIGHTENED MALAYSIANS WANT ‘ANYONE BUT MUHYIDDIN’ – BUT WILL OCT 13 AUDIENCE WITH KING BE ANOTHER HUGE HIT & MISS!

Anwar Ibrahim revealed he has been granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13.

Expressing gratitude to His Majesty, the opposition leader said he would present documentation of the “strong and convincing” support for him to form the federal government.

“I ask all Malaysians to remain calm, protect their health and continue to pray from their homes and workplaces and follow the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) procedures,” he added in a brief media statement this evening.

When Sultan Abdullah was undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, Anwar held a press conference on Sept 23 to declare that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government had collapsed.

The Pakatan Harapan chairperson said he had sufficient support from lawmakers to take over Putrajaya.

Anwar said he had submitted the list of MPs backing him to the palace and would reveal more after an audience with the king.

Following this, Istana Negara issued a statement that an audience was granted to Anwar and his wife, PKR advisor Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, on Sept 22 but this was cancelled due to the king’s health condition.

Sultan Abdullah returned to Istana Negara following his treatment for food poisoning and sports-related injuries on Oct 2.

Anwar’s rivals and critics, including former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad, have dismissed his claim of possessing the required support and recalled how a similar declaration in the aftermath of the 2008 general election failed to materialise.

In February, Sultan Abdullah was confronted with a political crisis following the resignation of Mahathir as prime minister and the collapse of the Harapan government.

His Majesty then proceeded to interview all 222 MPs before appointing Muhyiddin as prime minister after the latter forged an alliance with Umno/BN, PAS, GPS and others called Perikatan Nasional (PN).

However, PN’s three-seat majority has left the current administration in a fragile position.

After Anwar’s announcement, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that numerous MPs from his party and BN are supporting Anwar. MKINI

Anwar thanks Agong for granting audience next Tuesday, says will show ‘strong, convincing’ majority of MPs’ backing