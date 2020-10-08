EXTREMIST OR NOT, HADI & CO FINALLY ‘LAND’ IN SABAH: WITHOUT EVEN LIFTING A FINGER, PAS GETS INTO STATE ASSEMBLY THROUGH MUHYIDDIN’S GRS BACKDOOR – DESPITE ‘FOR SHOW’ OBJECTIONS FROM JEFFREY & PBS

PAS gains foothold in Sabah for the first time

Sabah PAS secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan is nominated to the state assembly

KOTA KINABALU – PAS has finally entered the Sabah assembly via the party’s state secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan despite objections.

Former chief minister Datuk Yong Teck Lee is also appointed as nominated assemblyman and representative for the Chinese minority.

The only two women reps from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – PBS deputy secretary-general Julita Mojungki and Sabah Star’s Flovia Ng – are appointed assistant community development and people’s wellbeing ministers.

Under Article 14 of the state constitution, the governor may appoint up to six nominated assemblymen on the recommendation of the state government.

-https://www.thevibes.com/

