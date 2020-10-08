‘WE ARE NOW HEALTHY’ – UMNO DUO RECOVER FROM COVID-19, DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL – ‘MAY GOD PROTECT US ALL’

Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii and deputy youth chief Shahril Hamdan are out of hospital after being infected with Covid-19.

When contacted, Razlan told Malaysiakini that he was discharged on Monday. He also sent out a message today saying that he was now healthy.

“Praise God, I am now healthy. May God protect us all. I apologise to all, no one could ask for this. Stay safe,” he said in the message.

Razlan (above) also told Malaysiakini that he was part of the Buang Sayang cluster.

The cluster, which was originally detected in Sipitang, had three patients initially.

However, as of Oct 3, the number of cases in the cluster increased to 10, including two cases in Negeri Sembilan and one in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Shahril (above) tweeted that he was discharged yesterday.

“A million thanks to frontliners everywhere and especially in Sungai Buloh Hospital for the care. Also, thanks to everyone who sent warm wishes.

“Mainly looking forward to making up for lost time with family, especially my two-year-old,” he said.

Razlan and Shahril caught the virus while campaigning for the Sabah state election.

At least one minister, one deputy minister and five assemblypersons from both sides have been infected with Covid-19 after returning from the campaign for the Sabah election which concluded on Sept 26.

MKINI

.