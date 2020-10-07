AZIZAH HOSPITALIZED SINCE LAST NIGHT – BUT IS COVID-NEGATIVE: ‘DRAMA-QUEEN’ ANWAR GUSHES ON FACEBOOK BUT DOESN’T SAY WHY EX-DPM WIFE IS ILL – FEELING LONELY, NEGLECTED & READY TO PULL ANOTHER PUBLICITY STUNT – OR AN EXCUSE FOR WHY HE ISN’T KNOCKING AT PALACE’S DOOR YET WITH HIS DUBIOUS ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has been undergoing treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) since Tuesday night (Oct 7), says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president said his wife has tested negative for Covid-19.

“Azizah is receiving treatment at UMMC since last night. (She is) Covid-19 negative.

“General checks will continue. Let’s pray for her, God willing,” he posted on Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 7).

He did not say what she was suffering from or why she had been admitted.

In a picture accompanying the post, Anwar and the former deputy prime minister are seen sharing a conversation.