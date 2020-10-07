MCO FOR KLANG & 3 OTHER DISTRICTS – ON THE SPOT FINES FOR THOSE WHO BREACH SOPs – WHILE COPS & AGC TAKE THEIR SWEET TIME OVER KHAIRUDDIN

Najib Abdul Razak has called for Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali to be charged for not complying with the 14-day quarantine period following his return from a foreign trip.

The former premier said this issue has created widespread dissatisfaction and provided fodder for the opposition.

“Let the court decide if he committed an offence or otherwise, as well as the (appropriate) punishment.

“I understand that the Health Ministry and the Immigration (department) did not issue a mandatory quarantine order for him,” he added in a Facebook posting this afternoon.

Pointing out that the PAS leader could still appeal if he lost the case, Najib said there is a need to put an end to Pakatan Harapan’s propaganda on this matter.

“…I am bored of seeing (DAP leader Lim) Kit Siang making tens of postings on the same issue,” he added.

Najib also called on Lim to admonish Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, who has apologised for breaking home quarantine to check on the recent water disruption in Selangor.

This morning, Malaysiakini reported that the police have resubmitted the investigation papers on Khairuddin to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

In August, the Health Ministry slapped the PAS MP with an RM1,000 fine. He has since apologised and donated four months of his salary to the Covid-19 fund after the matter was exposed.

Ban interstate travel for non-commercial vehicles

Meanwhile, Najib also made several suggestions with regard to the current spike in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

The former premier said the government should implement the targeted enhanced movement control order (MCO) for the Meru cluster and bar interstate travel for all non-commercial vehicles for two weeks.

He also called for the bank loan moratorium to be extended for the whole of Sabah as long as the state is under the targeted enhanced MCO.

“Encourage private sector employers to allow their staff to work from home. Order all government and government-linked firms’ staff to work from home if they are not needed in the office.

“Permit eateries to place tables outside of their premises or along the sidewalk because the risk of infection is lower when in the open air,” he added.

Najib said if the government does not want to shut schools, then it should instruct all schools not to punish students who do not attend classes because parents are concerned about the pandemic.

In a related development, Khairuddin warned Malaysians about alleged “Harapan cybertroopers” sowing hatred amongst the people towards the government.

“They use fake Facebook accounts. Each is paid tens of thousands of ringgit. Each has tens if not hundreds of fake accounts.

“If their accounts are fake, naturally their content is also fake and replete with lies,” he added.

The minister urged social media users to put an end to those cybertroopers by responding to their comments with the words “cybertrooper detected”. – MKINI

– MKINI /FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI