PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak wants Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali charged in court for allegedly violating the mandatory quarantine order.

Khairuddin faced brickbats in August for allegedly violating the order when he attended a Dewan Rakyat meeting shortly after returning from a working trip in Turkey.

He was subsequently issued a RM1,000 compound by the health ministry and has been under investigation by the police.

“Let the court decide whether he is wrong and what his punishment would be, as I understand the health ministry or immigration department had overlooked issuing a mandatory quarantine order to him.

“If he loses, he can still appeal,” Najib said in a Facebook post today.

The former prime minister also listed a series of measures to address the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases after six days of triple-digit cases.

He said that the authorities must first ban interstate travel in the peninsula for all non-commercial vehicles for the next two weeks.

“Advise the rakyat not to return to their hometowns for now so as not to infect the elderly,” he said, adding that private companies and the government must also allow their staff to work from home.

“Encourage all private employers to allow staff to work from home. Instruct civil servants and government-linked companies to work from home if they are not required to be in the office,” he said.

Najib also recommended a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) for the Jalan Meru cluster in Klang, Selangor.

As of yesterday, the health ministry said the cluster had 15 new cases, of which 11 are in Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur and three in Johor.

Najib called for banks to reinstate the blanket loan moratorium for customers in Sabah because under EMCO only essential businesses are allowed to operate.

“So, the moratorium should be reinstated as long as the state remains under EMCO,” he said.

The list of measures also covered eateries and restaurants, with Najib saying there should be some allowance given to operators to arrange their tables outside their shops without getting fined, as the risk of infection is lower in open-air areas.

