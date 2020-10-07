EVEN NAJIB SHOWS MORE LEADERSHIP AS OUT-OF-BULLETS MUHIYIDDIN COWERS AMID SHOCK COVID INFECTIONS: EX-PM DEMANDS PAS MINISTER KHAIRUDDIN BE CHARGED FOR FLOUTING QUARANTINE – EVEN AS OBLIVIOUS TO DOUBLE STANDARDS, PMO GIVES EXCUSES WHY MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF NOT WEARING PINK WRISTBAND
PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak wants Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali charged in court for allegedly violating the mandatory quarantine order.
Khairuddin faced brickbats in August for allegedly violating the order when he attended a Dewan Rakyat meeting shortly after returning from a working trip in Turkey.
He was subsequently issued a RM1,000 compound by the health ministry and has been under investigation by the police.
“Let the court decide whether he is wrong and what his punishment would be, as I understand the health ministry or immigration department had overlooked issuing a mandatory quarantine order to him.
“If he loses, he can still appeal,” Najib said in a Facebook post today.
The former prime minister also listed a series of measures to address the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases after six days of triple-digit cases.
He said that the authorities must first ban interstate travel in the peninsula for all non-commercial vehicles for the next two weeks.
“Advise the rakyat not to return to their hometowns for now so as not to infect the elderly,” he said, adding that private companies and the government must also allow their staff to work from home.
“Encourage all private employers to allow staff to work from home. Instruct civil servants and government-linked companies to work from home if they are not required to be in the office,” he said.
Najib also recommended a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) for the Jalan Meru cluster in Klang, Selangor.
As of yesterday, the health ministry said the cluster had 15 new cases, of which 11 are in Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur and three in Johor.
Najib called for banks to reinstate the blanket loan moratorium for customers in Sabah because under EMCO only essential businesses are allowed to operate.
“So, the moratorium should be reinstated as long as the state remains under EMCO,” he said.
The list of measures also covered eateries and restaurants, with Najib saying there should be some allowance given to operators to arrange their tables outside their shops without getting fined, as the risk of infection is lower in open-air areas.
PMO explains why Muhyiddin not wearing Covid-19 wristband
PETALING JAYA: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has denied claims that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin did not adhere to the health ministry’s instructions on wearing the pink-coloured Covid-19 wristband.
This comes after social media users questioned why Muhyiddin, who made a televised address to the nation yesterday, was clearly seen without one despite being on self-quarantine.
Muhyiddin is undergoing self-quarantine after he chaired a meeting which was attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who was later found to have tested positive for Covid-19.
The PMO said in a statement today that Muhydiddin was not required by the health ministry to wear a wristband as he had only been advised to self-quarantine and monitor his health for 14-days using the MySejahtera app’s home assessment tools.
“So, claims that the prime minister had breached the health ministry’s instructions is not true.”
Meanwhile, the PMO also said Muhyiddin’s latest Covid-19 test, which he took on Oct 5, came back negative.
“The prime minister has been advised to seek immediate treatment should he experience any symptoms during this monitoring period.
“As of now, the prime minister is in good health but he will continue to undergo self-quarantine until the end of the 14 days as set by the health ministry.”
This is the second time Muhyiddin is undergoing self-quarantine after he came into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 in May.