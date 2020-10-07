, a protégé within the People’s Justice Party (PKR) who left the party and took factional supporters with him after being undermined last year by a viral video purportedly showing him in a sex act with another man. Mahathir and Muhyiddin also fell out over the position of chief minister in Johor.
BOMBSHELL – ANWAR’S LATEST ‘HALF-PAST-SIX SANDIWARA’ WILL BE HIS LAST – WITH SHAFIE NOW FREE TO PURSUE FEDERAL POLITICS: IN 2008, ANWAR’S SEPT 16 MOVE AIMED TO PUT PRESSURE ON PAK LAH, HELPING NAJIB & MUHYIDDIN TO TAKE OVER – IN 2020, ANWAR’S DUBIOUS CLAIM OF ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ PUTS PRESSURE ON MUHYIDDIN – BUT THIS TIME, CAN IT HELP NAJIB OR ZAHID – EVEN AS DAP & AMANAH STAY ADAMANT ON NOT WORKING WITH AN UMNO LED BY ZAHID
Why Muhyiddin’s government and Malaysia’s fragile status quo won’t last much longer
- Malaysia’s shifting alliances, past betrayals and future electoral prospects make for a complex and unstable situation
- The February coup may have been propelled by Muhyiddin’s ambition but racially tinged divisions played a part and could determine what comes next
A sense of mounting uncertainty surrounds Malaysian politics. Since Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin came to power in February, replacing Mahathir Mohamad after a period of deal-making, he has spent six months walking a political tightrope. It has now become increasingly clear that his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition is inherently unsustainable.
The divisions and shifting alliances that define Malaysian politics were on full display during the Sabah state election held last month. Just as they brought Muhyiddin to office, they may yet lead to the collapse of his government. It seems inevitable that something will give way, and October may be the month of reckoning. A snap general election within weeks cannot be ruled out, although a recent spike in coronavirus cases may keep the feuding parties at bay.
These splits paved the way for the unravelling of Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, less than two years after its historic victory in the 2018 elections, which allowed Mahathir to return for a second term as prime minister, ousting the scandal-plagued government led by Najib Razak..
It remains unclear how Anwar has obtained his proclaimed majority but the DAP, a key plank in his coalition, remains adamant it will not accept a partnership with Umno while it is led by Zahid Hamidi, the party’s president, and Najib, who remains influential.
History may offer some clues: whether Anwar has the numbers or not, his claim weakens the incumbent prime minister. Anwar made similar statements before, in September 2008, undermining Abdullah Badawi, who was prime minister at the time. His rivals within government, including Najib and Muhyiddin, confronted him and demanded he cede the finance ministry portfolio to Najib. A week later, Najib and Muhyiddin pressed Abdullah again, this time forcing him to announce his retirement, effective the following year.
Now, in 2020, it is again unclear whether Anwar indeed has the numbers to form government. It is hard to foresee how Anwar’s coalition partners – particularly DAP but also Amanah – would be willing to cooperate with Umno. It is also unclear how the mainstream faction of Umno would be prepared to work with DAP, having demonised them for the past 12 years. Nonetheless, Anwar’s claims dial up the pressure on Muhyiddin.
Muhyiddin could yet continue to rule with a minority government if he manages to split Umno into two, provided his opponents are unable to reach a consensus. Alternatively, Muhyiddin could make further concessions to Umno to keep them in his coalition, perhaps by appointing a senior Umno leader as deputy prime minister. However this would also leave him vulnerable, effectively making him hostage to Umno.
Admittedly, Umno is not a coherent force. Its MPs are divided between Najib and Zahid on one side, and Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein with his minority faction on the other. Beyond that, Deputy President Mohamad Hassan, who does not have a parliamentary seat, has urged Zahid to remove Umno from Muhyiddin’s governing PN coalition. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and factional leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah also wield influence but are not publicly aligned.
Malaysia’s complex alliances, with their scars of past betrayals, internal party divisions and future electoral prospects are a recipe for instability. And these tensions appear destined to assert themselves in coming weeks.
Umno will hold its divisional meetings before parliament sits for the budget session from November 2. Failure to pass the budget would likely translate to the collapse of Muhyiddin’s government. Unless he can find a way to strike some grand bargain with Umno or drive a wedge between its various factions, or agree a ceasefire with the opposition, a snap election seems increasingly likely, even if no one can confidently predict its result.
OP-ED BY: Liew Chin Tong was Malaysia’s Deputy Defence Minister from July 2018 to February 2020. He is a member of the Democratic Action Party’s Central Executive Committee.
-https://www.scmp.com/
.