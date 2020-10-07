MALAYSIANS LEFT TO FACE COVID-19 ON THEIR OWN – EVEN KEDAHANS PREFER FULL-BLOWN MCO – BUT MUHYIDDIN HAS RUN OUT OF ECONOMIC BULLETS – AFTER OVER-PROLONGING THE FIRST LOCKDOWN TO THWART A NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AT PARLIAMENT’S MAY REOPENING

ALOR SETAR: With the three-digit daily new cases reported in Kedah, most Kedahans want the government to carry out stricter enforcement, even if it means returning to the full movement control order (MCO).

Fearful of the rise in new cases here compared with other states, many Kedahans interviewed want authorities to tightly control public compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) too.

K. Thamilarsu, 56, wants “people from the top level and the rakyat at the lower level to cooperate”.

“As long as there is no cooperation among them, Covid-19 will never be stopped.

“Health Department must not carry out ‘double standard’ enforcement.

“The public follows the rules and the upper level people must also follow the law.

“Enforcers must go to where people congregate to explain to them the preventive measures. It is not enough to share them on the TV screen or on social media.

“This is more effective than issuing compounds,” he said.

Businessman SK Suresh, 53, said, he was ready for the MCO to be reinforced in Kedah.

“I suggest that Kedah be put under lockdown again before the virus infects our families,” he said.

Lee Leong Sun, 58, a locksmith, said despite the “scary number”, he knew that nearly all of the newly reported cases in Kedah had come from Alor Setar Prison.

“Other outbreaks in the state are still under control and we hope everyone can do their part to stop the spreading of the virus.

“The Covid-19 cases reported in Pekan Jitra 2 only came from the market and bus station.

“These two areas were ordered to be closed for three days for sanittisation.

“It is not that the whole Pekan Jitra 2 was locked down.

“I hope the public will not get confused or be misled by fake news,” he said.

Fishmonger Salim Bakar, 46, said he saw Kubang Pasu Municipal Council workers cordon off the market and bus station after midnight yesterday.

“At about 7.30am, I saw workers carrying out the sanitising task,” he said.

ANN

