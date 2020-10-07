As expected, the people of Sabah are now facing a health crisis following the spread of the Covid19 epidemic upon the formation of a new government.

It clearly shows that the political turmoil triggered by the Peninsula political leader who conspired with the former chief minister, Musa Aman is very bad.

The greed and thirst for political power from among political leaders clearly has bad implications for the people, once again the people have to bear the burden of selfishness.

While the people of Sabah were busy getting up and struggling to recover from the spread of Covid19, the political crisis in Sabah was suddenly triggered by a planned move by two of the Prime Minister’s envoys, Muhyiddin Yassin, namely Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin and Muhyiddin’s Political Secretary, Nardin Awang.

Muhyiddin thinks too much about how to continue to strengthen his power to the point of neglecting his responsibility as Prime Minister to take care of the people instead of just busy strengthening his political influence.

His reason is that he allegedly wants a government that is in line with the Central Government when on the contrary he is too passionate to stay in power.

Now he has succeeded in gaining power but the lives of the people of Sabah are his hostage.

Before the outbreak of the Sabah political crisis, the Sabah state government under the WARISAN administration managed to manage and control the spread of the epidemic even though it was not in line with the Central Government.

Various assistance and basic needs of the people are channeled through Covid19 centers throughout the state under SKN (State Secretary), even Sabahans who are in the Peninsula are also assisted.

This situation is very different under the new Sabah Chief Minister, Hajiji Noor who seems dumb and weak in dealing with the spread of Covid19, this is the consequence when choosing a leader who is just a cow poked in the nose to a leader in Kuala Lumpur.

There has not been a single step and plan presented by Hajiji and his Cabinet to deal with the spread of Covid19 or are they still busy arguing with each other until the Sabah Health Minister has not yet been appointed.

This is what will happen when choosing a leader who does not have the leadership and experience, so caca merba now in Sabah.

The price paid by the people of Sabah for the greed of political leaders is really high, now they have to bear the consequences.

Didn’t Muhyiddin and Musa think about the safety of the people while planning a political coup in Sabah, only the politicians benefited but the losers of Sabahans who now face the spread of Covid19 are increasing every day.

Unfortunately, the new Sabah State Government is also not sensitive to the people’s issues, the interests and welfare of the people should be a priority, unfortunately what happens once they win is busy wanting to give awards to certain politicians.

Just a few days after the end of the state election, now the State Government wants to give awards to the political leaders of the Peninsula.

For what this award is given, it is merely to satisfy the lusts of politicians who are disrupting politics in Sabah.

Aren’t they ashamed, proud of the victory that only ruined the people of Sabah who are currently struggling with the issue of living conditions and employment opportunities that are getting narrower?

Is it important for this award to be given to politicians and can’t we wait to solve the people’s problems first?

The people of Sabah are waiting with hope for the new government which supposedly wants to take care of them, not only during the election Muhyiddin and the ministers went down to Sabah but after the election the nose stick disappeared somewhere.

Oleh – Alexiz Utara

Seperti dijangka rakyat Sabah kini berdepan krisis kesihatan susulan penularan wabak Covid19 sebaik terbentuknya kerajaan baharu.

Ia jelas menunjukkan kemelut politik yang dicetuskan pemimpin politik Semenanjung yang bersekongkol bekas ketua menteri, Musa Aman adalah amat buruk kesannya.

Ketamakan dan dahagakan kuasa politik daripada kalangan pemimpin politik nyata memberi implikasi buruk kepada rakyat, sekali lagi rakyat terpaksa menanggung beban hasil daripada sikap pentingkan diri mereka.

Ketika rakyat Sabah sedang sibuk bangkit dan bergelut untuk pulih daripada penularan Covid19, tiba-tiba krisis politik di Sabah dicetuskan dengan langkah dirancang dua orang suruhan Perdana Menteri, Muhyiddin Yassin iaitu Menteri Dalam Negeri, Hamzah Zainudin dan Setiausaha Politik Muhyiddin, Nardin Awang.

Muhyiddin terlalu memikirkan cara untuk terus mengukuhkan kuasanya sehingga mengabaikan tanggungjawabnya sebagai Perdana Menteri untuk menjaga rakyat sebaliknya hanya sibuk mengukuhkan pengaruh politiknya.

Alasan beliau kononnya mahukan kerajaan yang sehaluan dengan Kerajaan Pusat walhal sebaliknya beliau terlalu ghairah untuk terus berkuasa.

Kini kuasa sudah berjaya diperolehnya tapi nyawa rakyat Sabah yang menjadi tebusannya.

Sebelum tercetusnya kemelut politik Sabah, kerajaan negeri Sabah di bawah pentadbiran WARISAN berjaya menguruskan dan mengawal penularan wabak dengan baik walaupun pada ketika itu tidak sehaluan dengan Kerajaan Pusat.

Pelbagai bantuan dan keperluan asas rakyat disalurkan melalui pusat Covid19 seluruh negeri di bawah SKN (Setiausaha Kerajaan Negeri), malah rakyat Sabah yang berada di Semenanjung juga dibantu.

Situasi ini berbeza sekali dibawah Ketua Menteri Sabah baharu, Hajiji Noor yang seolah-olah bisu dan lemah dalam menangani penularan Covid19, beginilah akibatnya apabila memilih pemimpin yang sekadar menjadi lembu dicucuk hidung kepada pemimpin di Kuala Lumpur.

Belum ada satu pun langkah dan rancangan dibentang oleh Hajiji dan barisan Kabinetnya untuk menangani penularan Covid19 atau adakah mereka masih sibuk bertelagah sesama sendiri sehinggakan Menteri Kesihatan Sabah pun masih belum dilantik.

Inilah yang akan berlaku apabila memilih pemimpin yang tidak mempunyai kepimpinan dan pengalaman, jadi caca merba sekarang ini di Sabah.

Harga yang dibayar oleh rakyat Sabah terhadap ketamakan kuasa pemimpin politik nyata tinggi, kini mereka terpaksa menanggung akibatnya.

Tidakkah Muhyiddin dan Musa memikirkan keselamatan rakyat semasa merancang rampasan kuasa politik di Sabah, untung hanya orang politik tapi yang rugi rakyat Sabah yang kini berdepan penularan Covid19 yang saban hari meningkat.

Lebih malang lagi, Kerajaan Negeri Sabah yang baharu juga tidak sensitif dengan isu rakyat, sepatutnya kepentingan dan kebajikan rakyat menjadi keutamaan, malangnya apa yang berlaku sebaik menang mereka sibuk mahu memberi anugerah kepada ahli politik tertentu.

Baru sahaja beberapa hari selepas berakhir pilihan raya negeri, kini Kerajaan Negeri mahu pula memberikan anugerah kepada pemimpin politik Semenanjung.

Untuk apa anugerah ini diberikan, ia semata-mata untuk memuaskan nafsu ahli politik yang menghuru-harakan politik di Sabah.

Tidak malukah mereka ini, berbangga-bangga dengan kemenangan yang hanya merosakkan rakyat Sabah yang pada ketika ini sedang bergelut dengan isu sara hidup dan peluang pekerjaan yang semakin sempit?

Pentingkah anugerah ini diberikan kepada ahli politik dan tidakkah boleh tunggu selesaikan masalah rakyat terlebih dahulu?

Rakyat Sabah menunggu dengan penuh harapan kerajaan baharu ini yang kononnya mahu menjaga mereka, janganlah semasa pilihan raya sahaja Muhyiddin dan para menteri turun ke Sabah tapi selepas pilihan raya batang hidung pun hilang entah ke mana.

